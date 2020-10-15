What is 8D audio, and how can you experience it?

If you spend a lot of time on YouTube, you may have seen something called 8D Audio showing up in the Up Next column or in your recommended videos. 8D? As in eight-dimensional audio? Yes, it’s a thing. But how can audio possess eight dimensions? How can our ears hear something in eight dimensions? And why do 8D videos always tell us to put our headphones on?

In short, what the heck is 8D audio, anyway? Give us a few minutes and we’ll explore every dimension of 8D audio. Ear we go …

How can audio have eight dimensions?

Let’s get one thing settled right away: There’s no such thing as audio that possesses eight dimensions, nine dimensions, or even 100 dimensions, no matter what a YouTube video may claim. In fact, audio doesn’t really possess any dimensions at all.

Our brains are incredible machines, however, and they can interpret incoming sounds from our ears in three dimensions — the same three dimensions we all inhabit in our daily lives: height, width, and depth. It’s how we can tell the difference between a sound that’s coming from behind us and one that is in front of us.

We’ll explore how the human brain does this a little later, but for now, we’ll simply point out that “8D audio” doesn’t actually possess eight dimensions. Instead, think of it as a marketing term used to label a very specific kind of audio recording.

So what is 8D audio?

8D audio uses the principles of binaural recording to trick our brains into thinking that sounds are coming from different places in three-dimensional space. When a song is given the 8D-treatment, it can create the impression that you’re standing in the middle of a room (or a gym, or a concert hall, etc.) while all of the musicians and vocalists magically “move around” you.

Try it out below with this sample Eminem track — make sure you’re wearing headphones.

Wait, hasn’t this been done before?

Absolutely. In fact, if you’re a fan of listening to music with headphones, you’ve probably encountered lots of tracks — typically from the ’70s heyday of studio production — that use this movement effect. The difference is that most professionally produced songs use it very sparingly, and never continuously.

On the other hand, 8D uses it as a defining characteristic. 8D tracks are always on the move through space.

