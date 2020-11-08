891 new COVID-19 cases reported in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): As many as 891 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 7,928, the health department informed.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,77,359, including 1,66,403 recoveries and 3,028 deaths.

Meanwhile, India recorded 45,674 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 85,07,754, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Sunday.

With 49,082 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the total active cases reached 5,12,665 and the cumulative recoveries are now at 78,68,968.

The country's death toll due to the infectious virus surged to 1,26,121 after 559 deaths today. (ANI)