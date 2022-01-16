89-year-old man with deafness, dementia reported missing in Montreal

Montreal police say the senior was last seen wearing a coat, the colour of which is unknown, a black shirt, blue pants, black shoes, and he is known to carry a small bag. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press - image credit)
Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 89-year-old man who was last seen at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Police say Mihail Saramanou has fair skin, stands at approximately five feet, seven inches and weighs about 138 pounds. He has grey hair, hazel eyes and has difficulty speaking English and French.

Police say Saramanou lives with deafness and dementia, and he may be disoriented. He may also not be wearing a coat.

The senior was last seen wearing a coat, the colour of which is unknown, a black shirt, blue pants, black shoes, and he is known to carry a small bag.

Police say they have reason to fear for his health and safety.

Anyone with knowledge of Saramanou's whereabouts is asked to call 911. Police did not immediately provide a photograph of the man.

