89/89 – Barcelona star manages 100% pass accuracy in Euro 2024 clash

A remarkable statistic, highlighting the passing exploits of a leading member of the defensive ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona during his latest outing on the international front, has come to the fore online.

The player in question? Andreas Christensen.

Versatile stopper Christensen, for his part, was back in action earlier today.

As his native Denmark kicked their Euro 2024 campaign into gear in a meeting with Slovenia, the former Chelsea man was afforded a starting berth at the heart of defence.

And Christensen’s endeavours over the course of the 90 minutes, as alluded to above, have since given rise to a remarkable individual statistic.

As revealed by Fotmob, en route to his side’s eventual 1-1 stalemate, the 28-year-old did not misplace a single pass.

Each and every one of Christensen’s 89 passes found their intended target, with the Barcelona stopper having also won all three of his aerial duels, as well as two of three ground duels.

