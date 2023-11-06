88-year-old driver killed when deer flies through windshield on Utah highway, cops say

An 88-year-old driver was killed when a deer crashed through his windshield in Utah, troopers told news outlets.

The “bizarre accident” occurred on a highway near Box Elder Peak at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, KSTU reported.

A driver was unable to dodge a deer that walked into the southbound lanes of Highway 13 in Honeyville, about 60 miles north of Salt Lake City, Utah Highway Patrol told KTVX.

The car hit the deer, and it flew through the air over into the northbound lanes of the highway, troopers told KSLTV. It then crashed through an 88-year-old driver’s windshield as he drove north, highway patrol told the station.





The man died when the deer went through the glass, Utah Highway Patrol told KUTV. Officials have not released information on either driver’s identity or the conditions of those in the car that first hit the deer.





