86,821 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to Over 63 L; 98k Deaths

India on Thursday, 1 October, reported 86,821 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 63,12,585. The death toll increased by 1,181 to 98,678.

According to the Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,40,705 active cases across the country, while 52,73,201 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.

The Centre on Wednesday issued guidelines for Unlock 5.0, under which cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50% capacity from 15 October

A total of 7,56,19,781 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 30 September, of which 14,23,052 samples were tested on Wednesday, the ICMR said

Globally, over 33.8 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with the death toll at more than 1 million

14.23 Lakh Samples Tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday: ICMR

A total of 7,56,19,781 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 30 September, of which 14,23,052 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

. Read more on Coronavirus by The Quint.86,821 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to Over 63 L; 98k DeathsAfter Hathras, Another Dalit Woman Raped in UP Dies of Injuries . Read more on Coronavirus by The Quint.