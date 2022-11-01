85 Sweet Instagram Captions for Your Next Couples Pic

Getty Images

Nothing quite kills the anticipatory joy of knowing you’re about to rake in alllll the likes with a 🔥🔥🔥 Instagram post like agonizing over what to write in the caption. We all know what it’s like to sit there for ten minutes trying to decide what the hell you want to say about whatever it is you’re posting, but you can go ahead and double that stress if you’re trying to come up with a cute caption for a couples pic with your partner. You obviously want to show off your rock solid relationship status to the world because, duh, that’s the whole point of being in a relationship. (It’s not.) But at the same time, you kinda have to play it cool sometimes! You want to be earnest but not cringe; sexy but not too sexy; doting but not eye roll-inducing. It’s a tricky balance to strike!

That’s why we’re here to take a bit of the pressure off—so you can copy and paste one of these couples captions right on into your phone, polish her off with an emoji or two, hit post, and be on your merry way without overthinking yourself into a social media spiral. Easy to forget sometimes, IK, but remember: Instagram is supposed to be fun. It’s not that deep! The point is to create a cute gallery of your fave memories that you always have at your fingertips, and also, yeah, maybe to flex a little on your friends and followers. So nix the idea that your post needs to be “perfect” and enjoy your life while you wait for the likes to start rolling in—because they will, trust.

Whether it’s an anniversary post, a hard/soft launch of your relationship post, an engagement post (congrats!), or just a aren’t-we-so-cute-look-how-good-we-look post, one of these couples captions should do the trick. Maybe you’re looking for something cute but not basic, maybe you wanna lean into the ~romance~ factor, or maybe you’ve got a more complicated social media and/or love life situation on your hands. Whatever you’ve got cooking, the perfect couples caption for all your Instagram needs is below, and you can literally just copy it. We won’t tell, promise.

Story continues

If you just wanna be cute (but not, like, basic)…

Behold: cute couples captions for when you just want to post a nice Insta with your partner and get on with your day, because sometimes it’s that simple

“This cutie 🥰.”

“Always all smiles with this one.”

“Nothing to see here, just my whole heart.”

“We’re cute, no?”

“Okay but I’m kind of obsessed with us?”

If you’re trying to be funny…

The perfect couples captions for when you want the world to know that you’re very much in love, but it’s not that deep. The caption version of, “Okay, now let’s do a silly one.”

“Insert obligatory cringe couples caption here.”

“Content Warning: Sincerity. But we are super happy and v much in love.”

“Wouldn’t trade you for anyone.* *Except [insert celebrity crush of your choice].”

“In love but not weird about it.”

“I’m only posting this so all the dudes in my DMs know I’m spoken for, thanks.”

And now for some romantic ones…

A few unironically romantic captions for when you’re unapologetically in your feels. The key here is keeping it simple, but sweet.

“Indefatigably yours.”

“A love like this.”

“Lover.”

“My life, my love, my whole heart.”

“Will never stop falling for you.”

If it’s a soft launch pic that doesn’t show their face but you want to hint that they’re your person…

Ah, yes, the soft launch. If you haven't heard of soft launching your relationship on Instagram, it's when you post a photo of whatever you're doing and your partner's shoulder/hand/some other body part is in view, so people know you're with someone, but they don't know exactly who. (Unless you tag them.) A soft launch can also be a carousel post of several pictures, with a pic of you and your partner amongst those. (But it's not the main pic! Too obvious.) Here's what to caption an IG soft launch.

“Great view, better company.”

“Gorgeous. (And I’m talking more than just the [insert: view/meal/location/whatever your post is actually of here.])”

“Perfect day with you.”

“Keeping you on your toes. 👀”

“Just happy to be here.”

If the only reason you’re posting is because your grid is super dry lately…

You went on a scroll spree and realized you haven’t posted in weeks. It happens. So you do a quick dive into your camera roll, create a fun edit on an old pic or two, and need to think of something to say because, honestly, you’re literally just posting for the quick, Like-induced dopamine hit. Unless your relationship is serious, keep things super casual and just call attention to the throwback element.

“Wishing I were [describe what’s going on in the picture] with [@handle] instead of pretending to check my emails rn.”



“Spotted.”

“Someone invent a time machine so we can go back to [describe the place/situation], plz.”

“Not me posting old pictures to avoid my to-do list.”

“Hey, you’re just scrolling. And this is crazy. But here’s an oldie of me and [name], so Like it maybe.”

If you went on a trip together…

Go forth and spam the feed with all your cute, couple-y vacation pics. (Hi, you deserve it.) Whether you’re official or casual, the key here is to use a mixture of humor and honesty for a caption that says, I am very aware this picture makes you jealous, but no hard feelings, right?

“Travels well ✅.”

“You and me go together like salt and sea.”

“Glad [name] can handle my baggage and need for the beach.”

“So happy I invited [name] along! It wouldn’t be a vacation without a 24/7 photographer.”

“Guess where [name] and I are? Winner gets to Like this picture and buy us a drink [drop Venmo handle].”

If you’re not official but it’s a super-cute pic and you really want to post it…

Okay, I’m just going to tell it like it is here: You have a very high chance of descending into Creepy Town, USA, with this post, so we have to make sure this caption is flawless before you go ahead and post this puppy. The key here is to play it as cool as humanly possible with a totally neutral caption that in no way, shape, or form implies you’re in a relationship with the person. Try something like:

“[emojis describing what you did, e.g., beers if you were drinking or disco dancer if you were dancing]”

“Thought I looked cute, probs won’t delete later.”

“Great day [describe what you were doing].”

“Do I look fantastic here or what?”

“Peep the [funny thing going on in the background].”

If you’re not official but they just so happen to be in your group pic…

Ugh, you took a super-cute group pic but they just so happen to be standing next to you in it. You really want to post it, but you also don’t want to make it seem like you’re trying to post a pic with them in it (although, let’s be real, you low key are). The key with this caption is to really focus on the group or the event you guys were all at:

“Good times with good friends”

“So much fun celebrating [write what you were celebrating here]!”

“[insert inside joke from the day here]”

“Are we not the best-looking group of people you’ve ever seen in your entire life?”

“Clique game strong 💪 ”

If this is your first pic since becoming official…

Wahoo! Time to piss off your exes across the globe by letting them all know you are officially off the market. I like to think of this picture as an engagement announcement with, like, way lower stakes. Go with something like this:

“Glad I found ya.”

“[insert any sort of heart emoji here]”

“I guess I’ll keep [them] a while.”

“Don’t hate hanging out with [them]”

“Insta o-🐠" (Insta offish? Get it?)

If it’s your Special Someone’s birthday…

You’re allowed to get a little mushy here—it’s their birthday! They deserve to get a little extra loving from you. If you want to write a long, heartfelt essay, you can totally do that. Or you can convey your love in a more simple way with one of these:

“HBD to maybe the best human to ever grace this Earth.”

“Happy birthday to my favorite human! ILY”

“Happy birthday, [name]! Thank you for [whatever they do that makes your life better]. Don’t know what I’d do without you. xo”

“Happy birthday to the most [adjective that describes them and relates to the pic you chose] [boyfriend/girlfriend] in the world! I’m the luckiest person on the planet to get to be with you.”

If it’s your anniversary…

The key here is to be mushy without being cliché. You can do a little recap of why you fell in love in the first place, what you did on your first date, etc. Try one of these captions to show how much you love them without making people legit vomit on their phones:

“Happy anniversary, [name]! Here’s to [number of years you’ve been together] more years of you putting up with my [insert super-annoying thing you do—like saying you’re not hungry but then eating all their french fries] 🙃”

“Can’t believe it’s been [number of years] since [describe your first date/kiss/whatever you’re marking this from]. Love you so much.”

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, [name]! There’s truly nobody I’d rather do life with.”

“[Number of years] down with my favorite person!”

If you’ve had a lot of date events lately and this is, like, the 500th pic you’re posting with them…

I’ve run into this problem many times, so I get it. Maybe it’s wedding season. Maybe you’re in college and the two of you have just been hitting a lot of frat formals recently. Maybe you guys just happen to keep taking fire pics. Whatever the case, you’re worried about boring your followers with another picture of you and your partner. Here are some captions that’ll spice it up:

“Did you miss us?”

“Hey! It’s us again!”

“Another day, another date event”

“I don’t WANT to spam your feed with pics of us, but what am I supposed to do when we look this good?”

“Like for me, comment for [partner’s name].”

“I mean, who else would I be with?”

If this is your first picture since breaking up and getting back together…

So you hit a little bump in the road? Who hasn’t? Reintroducing an ex to your feed can be awkward, but these captions can help smooth over the transition:

“We back!”

“Can’t fight a love like ours, I guess”

“Your fave real-life Ross + Rachel are back at it”

“Yes, we’re back together”

“Back in action.”

“Don’t call it a comeback, we’ve been here for years”

“Call us the new Bennifer.”

If everyone’s placing bets on when you’re getting engaged…

You guys have gotten super serious (congrats!) and you know people are just waiting for that engagement pic. But, alas, you still don’t have a ring on your finger. Luckily, your predicament makes for some pretty hilarious caption ideas:

“Still not engaged lol”

“Calm down, Mom!"

“Not an engagement pic but damn, we look good."

“Promise the next post will be an engagement pic.”

“Here’s another pic of [name] and I still not engaged!!”

If you just got engaged…

First of all, congrats! Happy for you! Here are some caption ideas worthy of announcing this joyous news:

“I said yes!”

“I said no! JK”

“Ah, so excited to spend the rest of my life with you, [name]!”

“Today was quite possibly the best day of my life. Love you, [name]!”

“Easiest yes."

If you just got married…

Listen, I get it. Summarizing the best day of your life in a caption can be hard, but there are some timeless captions you can always count on:

“❤️ [date you got married] ❤️”

“I officially pulled it off, you guys.”

“I got to marry the absolute love of my life on [date]. So, yes, I’m officially the happiest person on Earth.”

“Yeah, our wedding day was fun, but every day’s a party when I’m with you [tag bride/groom]”

“Cheers to the first of many wedding pictures I’ll one hundred percent be spamming your feed with.”

If you’re expecting...

When it comes to major social media announcements, having a baby is huge. Whether you’re pregnant, your partner’s pregnant, or you’re adopting, this is a certifiable Big Deal and there are plenty of ways to share the news. From funny to loving, here are a few of our faves:

“Team No Sleep starting [due date]”

“First we had each other, soon we’ll have [babe name or initial], then we’ll have everything.”

“Poppin’ a different type of bottle in [due date month + year]🍼”

“We’re getting promoted to parents! [Last name(s)] party of three coming at you in [due date month + year]”

“Coming soon to a delivery room near you!"

You Might Also Like