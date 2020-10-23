85% of Ont. nursing homes break the law repeatedly with almost no consequences, data analysis shows

When Von took his mother out of his home and placed her in Craiglee Nursing Home in Scarborough, Ont., he and his wife, Mary, thought they were doing what was best for her.

But instead of loving care, Von's mother, Kostadinka, was met with physical and emotional abuse at the hands of at least four different care workers, caught on a camera they had hidden in her room.

"It was like a horror film," said Mary. "I will never be able to unsee those things."

What they didn't know at the time was that the home had a long and repeated history of staff physically abusing the residents. They didn't know — but the government did.

WATCH | Son says he 'couldn't believe' what hidden camera caught workers doing to his mother:

A data analysis of the most serious breaches of Ontario's long-term care home safety legislation reveals that six in seven care homes are repeat offenders, and there are virtually no consequences for homes that break that law repeatedly.

CBC Marketplace reviewed 10,000 inspection reports and found over 30,000 "written notices," or violations of the Long-Term Care Homes Act and Regulations (LTCHA), between 2015 and 2019 inclusive. The LTCHA sets out minimum safety standards that every care home in Ontario must meet.

Marketplace isolated 21 violation codes for some of the most serious or dangerous offences, including abuse, inadequate infection control, unsafe medication storage, inadequate hydration, and poor skin and wound care, among others. The analysis found that of the 632 homes in the Ontario database, 538 — or 85 per cent — were repeat offenders.

Jane Meadus, a lawyer with the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly, said the high number of repeated incidents shows that non-compliance with the law has been normalized within care homes.

View photos CBC More

Meadus said lack of proper care can lead to bedsores, for example, which residents can die from.

"If that person was in your home, if you were caring for your parent and they had these giant bedsores, you would likely be charged criminally for that," she said.

"A home has never been charged criminally for what I think is criminal behaviour."

'We couldn't believe what we saw'

Craiglee Nursing Home was one of at least 248 homes that have been written up twice or more for abuse and 101 homes that have repeatedly failed to report abuse.

Craiglee also had repeated violations for neglect, lack of infection control, medication errors, and poor skin and wound care.

Unaware of the home's history, Von and Mary entrusted the home with Kostadinka's care in 2017 when her needs became more than a two person job.

Marketplace has agreed to tell their story using only their first names because they fear retaliation against them and their business.

View photos Submitted by Von and Mary More

Story continues