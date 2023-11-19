85% Of This CVS Health Insider's Holdings Were Sold

Viewing insider transactions for CVS Health Corporation's (NYSE:CVS ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

CVS Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP, James Clark, for US$1.9m worth of shares, at about US$74.94 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$68.81. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. James Clark was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 16.00k shares worth US$1.1m. But insiders sold 25.76k shares worth US$1.9m. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

CVS Health Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at CVS Health. Independent Director Edward Ludwig spent US$141k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of CVS Health

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. CVS Health insiders own about US$220m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CVS Health Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by an insider suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CVS Health you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

