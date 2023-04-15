Here’s how to get an 85-cent Blizzard at a Dairy Queen location in Horry County

Dairy Queen is offering 85-cent Blizzards for customers who order from the app.

The national chain is celebrating the introduction of Blizzards to their menu back in 1985, and that’s the reason for the 85-cent price tag. A small Blizzard is normally $5.29.

Blizzard lovers will be able to buy one small-size ice cream at the discounted rate through April 23.

The deal excludes Dairy Queen’s Royal Blizzards but includes their summer Blizzard menu, according to the fast-food restaurant.

The summer menu has two new flavors, including peanut butter puppy chow and Oreo brookie, and three returning flavors: s’mores, cotton candy, choco-dipped strawberry.

How to get a Blizzard

To get a Blizzard, customers must download the fast-food restaurant’s app and order it through there.

Up to two people can order their Blizzards through the drive-thru, but a larger group would have to go inside to get the discounted rate.

Locations