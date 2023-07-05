An 84-Year-Old Shopper Said This Drugstore Moisturizer Makes Them Look 60 — and It’s on Sale at Amazon

Grab it for 29 percent off ahead of Prime Day.

When finding the right moisturizer for you, you can always keep it simple with one inquiry: Is my skin dry, oily, or somewhere in between? This multiple-choice question can point you in the direction of hundreds if not thousands of creams that will at least tackle one of your most pressing concerns. But there’s also the option to get a little more granular, with a slew of products available that moisturize your skin, while also reducing hyperpigmentation, protecting from UV rays, or even diminishing wrinkles. And right now, a shopper-loved face cream that does the latter is majorly on sale at Amazon.

L'Oréal Paris’ Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Fragrance-Free Face Moisturizer is formulated to firm, brighten, and smooth skin, and it’s 29 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The cream, which boasts more than 27,000 five-star ratings, is just $20 for a limited time.

The drugstore brand’s Revitalift moisturizer is formulated with a number of tried-and-true skincare staples, including retinol, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C. Retinol, which has become something of a skincare holy grail, stimulates collagen production, leading to firmer skin and less wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid locks in moisture and plumps the skin, while vitamin C brightens dark spots and evens out complexions. With all three ingredients, the Revitalift cream is able to tackle a number of those more granular skin concerns we run into as we age.

Targeting the visual signs of aging might seem like a big promise, but according to Amazon shoppers, this moisturizer delivers on a number of levels. One customer reported that after using the cream for three weeks, their skin was “clearer” and their “fine lines and wrinkles were literally gone.” An 84-year-old shopper wrote that it helps them “look younger,” like they’re “somewhere in [their] 60s.” And according to one person in their 50s, this moisturizer “makes you glow and evens [your] complexion,” explaining that their skin is “glowing again” because of it.

If you’re looking for a moisturizer that does a little more than just hydrate, consider grabbing the L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging cream while it’s on sale for just $18 at Amazon before Prime Day.

