84-year-old man dies after gas explosion destroys Edinburgh home

A man aged 84 has died and two people were rescued after a suspected gas explosion at a house in Edinburgh.

Police officers were called to the Baberton area of the city at 10.25pm on Friday following “multiple reports” of the incident.

A 43-year-old woman and 54-year-old man were taken to hospital for treatment, but their condition is currently unknown.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

A number of homes were also evacuated as a precaution and the road – Baberton Mains Avenue – remains closed as of Saturday morning.

Dramatic footage on social media appeared to show the house reduced to rubble after the explosion.

The scene on Baberton Mains Avenue in Edinburgh after an 84-year-old man died following a suspected gas explosion - LESLEY MARTIN/PA

Edinburgh residents posted messages saying they had felt the blast from far away. One tweeted: “The whole house just shook, wonder if we’ve just had a mini earthquake.”

A Scottish fire and rescue service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.26pm on Friday 1 December to reports of a gas explosion affecting residential properties on Baberton Mains Avenue in Edinburgh.

“Operations control mobilised five fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters worked to make the area safe. Two casualties were rescued prior to our arrival, and the crews remain on scene.”

Police Scotland said: “Around 10.25pm on Friday 1 December we were called to reports of an explosion at a property on Baberton Mains Avenue in Edinburgh. Emergency services are at the scene, and we would advise people to avoid the area at this time.”