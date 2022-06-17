71-year-old allegedly kills 3 at church meeting in Alabama

A 71-year-old man is in custody after allegedly gunning down three people at a church group meeting in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, Thursday night, authorities said.

The suspect, who occasionally attended Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church, was at a church even known as the "boomers potluck dinner" when he took out a handgun and opened fire, Vestavia Hills Police said at a news conference Friday.

Three people were fatally shot: an 84-year-old man who died at the scene and a 75-year-old woman and an 84-year-old woman who later died at hospitals, police said.

A church member subdued the suspect until police arrived, which authorities said helped save lives.

A motive is not clear, police said. Authorities said they believe the suspect acted alone.

The reverend’s wife, Ann Carpenter, told ABC News the suspect was at church most Sundays, adding that he "sat in the back" and "didn’t have much interaction with anybody."

About 25 people were there at the time of the shooting, the Rev. Douglas Carpenter said.

Two of the slain victims have been identified: 84-year-old Walter Rainey and 75-year-old Sarah Yeager.

When asked if he ever thought a shooting could happen at his church, the reverend replied, "At Saint Stephen's? Why not? It happens at peaceful places. That school that got shot up was a peaceful place. That grocery store was a peaceful place."

Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry said the community, located about 7 miles outside of Birmingham, is "close-knit, resilient" and "loving."

ABC News’ Elwyn Lopez contributed to this report.

