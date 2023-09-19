I-84 eastbound lanes blocked in Meridian. Diesel spilled on roadway after a semi crash

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

A significant crash in Meridian is affecting interstate traffic Tuesday afternoon.

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are blocked near Meridian Road, according to the Idaho Department of Transportation website.

Diesel spilled onto the roadway following a crash involving a semitrailer, the Ada County Highway District said on social media at 2:38 p.m.

The district said drivers should expect eastbound lanes to remain closed for several hours between the Meridian and Eagle exits while crews work on clearing the area.

The accident occurred about 12 miles from downtown Boise.

The Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho State Police did not return the Idaho Statesman’s requests for more information.