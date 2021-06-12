I-84 between Caldwell and Nampa will close overnight for construction. Here’s when, where

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 will close Friday night into Saturday morning in Caldwell, according to the Idaho Transportation Department, leading to an overnight detour.

Between the Franklin Road exit in Caldwell and Karcher Road/Midland Boulevard exit in Nampa, eastbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday while crews demolish the Ustick Road overpass, according to an ITD release.

Traffic will be detoured from Franklin Road onto Nampa-Caldwell Boulevard, where it can then rejoin I-84 at the Karcher/Midland exit.

After the Ustick Road overpass is demolished, work crews will “widen and rebuild the structure,” according to the release. “Once complete, the overpass will include two travel lanes in each direction with a center turn lane, and sidewalks and bicycle lanes on both sides.”

The construction is expected to last 15 months.