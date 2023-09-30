83-year-old dies after smashing into other vehicles in the NC mountains, police say

An 83-year-old man died Friday after he drove the wrong way on Interstate 40 and smashed into other vehicles, Asheville police said.

Craig Patten Reinfeld was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima westbound near the Brevard Road exit when he hit a Honda Odyssey passenger van head-on around 3:50 p.m., according to a police news release. He then collided with a Ford F150 truck, police said.

Reinfeld was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other drivers were taken to Mission Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said they’re still investigating the wreck and asked anyone with information to call them at 828-252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.