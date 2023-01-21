82 underclassmen officially eligible for 2023 NFL draft
Just over 80 underclassmen are officially entered in the 2023 NFL draft pool.
The NFL released its annual list of players who had entered the draft after their third year of eligibility on Friday. Of the 82 players who officially declared, 69 are leaving school early while 13 underclassmen are declaring for the draft after getting their degrees.
The list of 13 includes Alabama LB Will Anderson and Tide QB Bryce Young. Those two players are expected to be selected in the top five on April 27.
The group of 69 early entries includes a lot of potential first-round picks like Florida QB Anthony Richardson, Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer, TCU WR Quentin Johnston and Penn State DB Joey Porter Jr.
The number of players leaving school for the 2023 draft is down from a season ago. A total of 100 players — 73 early entries and 27 graduates — declared for the draft in 2022. And the number of 2022 draft declarations was down from 2021, when 128 players declared for the draft.
Are NIL and the transfer portal a factor?
While three years is hardly enough of a sample size to make sweeping conclusions about the declining number of early draft entries, it is worth wondering if college athletics’ rule changes are playing a significant factor in that decline.
The NCAA has granted players the ability to transfer immediately and make money off their own image rights over the course of the past two years. That has led to players transferring to other schools for more playing time and a better shot at the NFL. And you can’t discount the ability to make more endorsement money at a different school as well.
The NCAA’s loosening of NIL rules allows players who may be on the fringes of making it to the NFL to make significant cash off their likenesses while in college and potentially entice them to stay for another season. There are undoubtedly many players who will make more money via endorsements by playing college football than they would in the NFL next season.
Here’s the complete list of underclassmen who are eligible for the draft from the NFL.
Underclassmen eligible for 2023 NFL draft
Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh
Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
Jordan Addison, WR, USC
M.J. Anderson, DE, Iowa State
Will Anderson, DE, Alabama (graduate)
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State
Alex Austin, DB, Oregon State
Deonte Banks, DB, Maryland
Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
Anthony Bradford, G, LSU
Brian Branch, DB, Alabama
Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida
Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty (graduate)
Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi
Emmanuel Forbes, DB, Mississippi State
Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame (graduate)
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
Christian Gonzalez, DB, Oregon
Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin
Ronnie Hickman, DB, Ohio State (graduate)
Brandon Hill, DB, Pittsburgh
Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern (graduate)
Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland
Antonio Johnson, DB, Texas A&M
Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State (graduate)
Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
Jaylon Jones, DB, Texas A&M
Brandon Joseph, DB, Notre Dame
Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh
Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB
Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia (graduate)
Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
Cameron Mitchell, DB, Northwestern
Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina
Mike Morris, DE, Michigan (graduate)
Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson
Lew Nichols, RB, Central Michigan
B.J. Ojulari, DE, LSU
J-Min Pelley, DT, Calgary (Canada)
Clark Phillips, DB, Utah
Joey Porter, DB, Penn State
Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Eli Ricks, DB, Alabama
Kelee Ringo, DB, Georgia
Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU
Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (graduate)
Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
Cam Smith, DB, South Carolina
Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan (graduate)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane (graduate)
Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State
C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Joseph Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
Rashad Torrence, DB, Florida
Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse
Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC
DJ Turner, DB, Michigan (graduate)
Carrington Valentine, DB, Kentucky
Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa
Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State
Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
Parker Washington, WR, Penn State
Garrett Williams, DB, Syracuse
Colby Wooden, DE, Auburn
Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State
Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (graduate)