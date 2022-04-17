82 Haitian and Cuban migrants handed over to Bahamian authorities, U.S. Coast Guard says

A U.S. Coast Guard crew transferred 82 Haitians and Cubans — including babies — to Bahamian authorities late last week after they were stopped in the country’s waters, the military branch said Sunday.

The Florida Keys-based crew handed over 67 Haitians and 15 Cubans to the Royal Bahamian Defence Force on Friday after they were detained near Anguilla Cay — over 100 miles southwest of Key West — in two separate stops, the Coast Guard told the Herald in a news release.

Migrants are taken to the Bahamas when they are found in Bahamian waters.

Only hours before the transfer, the crew spotted an overloaded chug, or small boat, on Friday, taking 15 Cuban men aboard “for safety of life at sea concerns,” according to the Coast Guard. On April 11, another crew found an overloaded sail freighter, bringing 51 men, 10 women and six children — all Haitians — aboard due to safety concerns.

Coast Guard Cutter Campbell’s small boat crew stopping people aboard a overloaded vessel near Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, April 11, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton crew transferred the 67 Haitians aboard the overloaded vessel to Bahamian authorities.

“These types of voyages are extremely dangerous,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman, Coast Guard District Seven public affairs officer. “If our cutters were not patrolling the waters, who knows what would have happened to these people.”

Coast Guard Cutter Campbell’s crew member feeding a baby near Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, April 11, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton crew transferred 67 Haitians to Bahamian authorities after the Cutter Campbell crew stopped them.

The Coast Guard tallies the number of migrants detained by fiscal year, which begin in October and end in September of the next year. Since Oct. 1 of last year, Coast Guard crews have stopped 3,519 Haitian migrants compared to:

1,527 Haitian migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Since Oct. 1 of last year, Coast Guard crews stopped 1,295 Cubans compared to: