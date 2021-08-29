In 80th Episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi Pays Tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, 29 August, addressed the nation in the 80th episode of Mann ki Baat, opening it with a tribute to Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, on the occasion of his birthday and India's National Sports Day.

"This year, we won an Olympic medal in hockey after 40 years. You can imagine how happy Major Dhyan Chand must be today. We're seeing love for sports in the youth today. This passion for sports is the greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand," PM Modi said on Sunday.

"We must not let this momentum stop. Our sports grounds in villages, towns, cities must be full. Only through the participation of all can India attain the height in sports it deserves," he added.

PM Modi then went on to speak about the youth of the nation and said that they want to do something new and on a large scale.

"Ask any youngster what he or she wants to do and a common answer will be – a start up," he added, saying that India’s youth is giving emphasis to quality.

