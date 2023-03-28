80-year-old woman killed in suspected DUI crash in Northern California, CHP says

Michael McGough
·1 min read

An 80-year-old Grass Valley woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in rural Northern California, authorities said. The other driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Brunswick Road near Highway 174 in Nevada County’s Cedar Ridge area, the California Highway Patrol’s Grass Valley office said in a news release.

CHP officers and fire personnel responded to find a woman trapped inside a 2006 Mercedes. She was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said.

Investigating officers determined that the other driver, identified as 81-year-old Gerald Nelson of Colfax, was driving a 1994 Dodge pickup truck on westbound Brunswick Road when he failed to negotiate a sharp curve and crossed into incoming traffic, authorities wrote.

The Dodge broadsided the Mercedes before crashing into a pole and street sign, according to the CHP.

Officers said they determined Nelson to be under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI. Nelson was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, then booked into the Nevada County Jail, authorities said.

The deceased victim’s identity will be released by the Nevada County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

Latest Stories

  • Who is the Nashville school shooter who killed six at private Christian school?

    Authorities say the former Covenant student entered through a side door and killed six people before being shot dead by responding police officers.

  • AOC slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transphobic comments over Nashville shooting: ‘Disgusting’

    Speaking to The Independent, the far-right Georgia congresswoman also seemed to suggest Jane Fonda's comments about anti-abortion activists could be linked to the tragedy

  • She drove drunk in Tacoma, caused fatal crash, then called Uber. Here’s her sentence

    One person was killed in the early-morning Thanksgiving Day crash on Interstate 5 in 2021.

  • Saint John man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of toddler using a Ping-Pong ball

    On what was to be the first day of a five-week jury trial, Karrson Bennett changed his plea to guilty in the death of a Saint John toddler in September 2021. Bennett admitted he put a Ping-Pong ball in the child's mouth and intentionally caused the boy's death. While the publication ban protecting the boy's identity remains in effect, the publication bans governing the details of the court process Monday were lifted by Justice Kathryn Gregory of the Court of King's Bench. The day started with mo

  • Nashville School Shooter Messaged Friend Minutes Before Massacre

    Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/ReutersThe suspected shooter who killed three children and three adults at a school in Nashville on Monday morning sent a series of dark messages to a friend in the minutes leading up to the attack, according to a report.Police identified Audrey Hale, 28, as the person responsible for the bloodshed at the Covenant School. In a statement, authorities said the first 911 call about shots being fired at the private Christian school was made at 10:13 a.m.Just

  • A Delta passenger was arrested after he opened the plane door, activated the emergency slide, and slid down it as the plane was preparing for takeoff

    After escaping from the plane, the man jumped onto the back of a luggage cart, where he was held by airport staff until police arrived, per Fox News.

  • Mom Hijacks Fox News Airwaves to Call for Gun Safety: ‘Aren’t You Guys Tired of Covering This?’

    Fox NewsA mother visiting Nashville took over the Fox News airwaves on Monday afternoon to call out the country’s lack of gun safety as yet another mass shooting unfolded at a Nashville school. As reporters and TV crews waited for a police press conference to start, the woman walked up to the microphone to say she was in town on a family vacation with her son and had survived a mass shooting last July. “Aren’t you guys tired of covering this? Aren’t you guys tired of being here and having to cov

  • Nashville school shooting: What we know about the killer so far

    A school shooter killed six at the Covenant School in Nashville before police shot them dead. In a video released by police, Hale wore a black vest over a white T-shirt, camouflage pants and a backwards red baseball cap as she roamed the school premises with the rifle brandished. Nashville police chief John Drake said they are reviewing a manifesto and writings from the assailant whom they called a "lone zealot".

  • Man who went missing in 2021 now found safe hundreds of miles away in Texas, cops say

    “Harley is back with his family and my heart is full again,” his mom said.

  • Watch loose wheel launch a Kia Soul into the air on L.A. freeway

    A pickup truck's wheel failure caused a horrific airborne crash, but the driver of the mangled Kia Soul is said to have walked away unharmed.

  • Tire Shoots Off Truck and Flips Car on Los Angeles Freeway

    A vehicle was sent flying several feet into the air after being hit by a tire from an adjacent vehicle on the Ronald Reagan Freeway in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, on Thursday, March 23.Video recorded by Anoop Khatra’s Tesla dash camera shows the loose tire shoot off a truck and go underneath the vehicle, propelling it in the air and flipping it upside down.In a statement to Storyful, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said there were no major injuries following the incident.Khatra said the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and that they walked away without major injuries after the accident.Storyful has requested further comment from LAPD. Credit: Anoop Khatra via Storyful

  • Father spared jail for causing death of his own son by dangerous driving

    A father who caused his own son’s death in a car crash has been spared jail after the boy’s mother made an emotional appeal to the court.

  • Homeless man murdered 'kind-hearted' pensioner, 83, who took him in

    Homeless Allan Scott, 42, killed 83-year-old Patricia Holland at her home in Gorleston, Norfolk, after she took him in.

  • Senior Mounties involved in N.S. mass shooting response either retired or in new jobs

    HALIFAX — As a public inquiry prepares for the release of its final report into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, its findings are sure to refocus the spotlight on the RCMP's problem-plagued response to the 13-hour rampage that claimed 22 lives. Almost three years after a man disguised as a Mountie started murdering people in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020, the senior RCMP officers and staff involved in the tragic case have all either retired or moved into new jobs. Christoph

  • A look at some of the seven victims who perished in Old Montreal fire

    Montreal police said seven people perished in a fire that swept through an Old Montreal building on the morning of March 16. Victims are from Ontario, Quebec and the United States. After discovering the final two bodies on Monday, police said they did not believe there were any other victims in the rubble. Here is a list of the victims who have been identified or reported missing. An Wu, 31, a neuroscientist doing post-doctoral work at the University of California San Diego, was in Montreal for

  • 2 fishermen caught cheating at Ohio tournament plead guilty

    Two men accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fish fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament last fall pleaded guilty Monday to charges including cheating. The cheating allegations surfaced in September when Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament Director Jason Fischer became suspicious when the fish turned in by Jacob Runyan, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, were significantly heavier than typical walleye. A crowd of people at Gordon Park in Cleveland watched as Fischer cut the walleye open and found weights and walleye fillets stuffed inside.

  • Train derails in rural North Dakota and spills chemicals

    WYNDMERE, N.D. (AP) — A Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota Sunday night and spilled hazardous materials. But local authorities and the railroad said there is no threat to public safety. There were no injuries and no fire associated with the derailment, which occurred in a rural area outside Wyndmere, a town of several hundred people about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Fargo. Canadian Pacific spokesperson Andy Cummings said 31 of the 70 cars on the train, including seve

  • Prince Harry – latest news: Duke ‘lost friends’ over Mail stories, as Elton John’s ‘landline was tapped’

    Public figures including Sadie Frost and Baroness Doreen Lawrence have brought phone-tapping claims against the Daily Mail publisher

  • Woman arrested over death of father whose body was found rolled up in carpet in Louisiana

    The individuals charged claim Mr Millard was riding around with them and using drugs before his death

  • Over 807,000 cars from Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and GM under recall: Check recalls here

    The latest car recalls posted by the NHTSA impact Chevy, Cadillac, GMC, Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes-Benz models.