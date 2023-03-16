80 For Brady, review: seems astonished that pensioners can actually have fun too

Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field star in 80 For Brady - Paramount Pictures

Imagine Helen Mirren and Judi Dench teaming up for a geriatric comedy where they spend half their screen time lusting over Harry Kane. That’s the premise, more or less, of 80 For Brady, in which Jane Fonda and Sally Field front a foursome of frisky eightysomethings fixated on American football icon Tom Brady.

Brady, a producer on the project, has an extended cameo, where he is revealed to have all the charm of a semi-deflated football. He is thoroughly outshone by the leads, who also include Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin. This Brady bunch packs a punch. Alas, they are undone by director Kyle Marvin’s refusal to look beyond the novelty of pensioners leaving the house without supervision. 80 For Brady demands that we are rendered speechless by the mere idea of women at the business end of their lives having their own hopes, desires and interests. Characters are painted as wacky 21st-century Golden Girls rather than real people.

Fonda and her co-stars play New England Patriots fans counting down to the Super Bowl. Out of the blue, Tomlin’s Lou claims to have snagged tickets to the final in Houston in a phone-in competition. A road trip to Texas beckons, though the gang bring their troubles with them. Fonda’s Trish has a side-hustle writing erotic fiction while wishing she’d settled for a more conventional life. Field’s Betty is frustrated by a husband who literally cannot put on his trousers without her help. Most seriously, Lou is avoiding calls from the hospital, fearing her cancer has returned.

Field, Tomlin and Moreno – Puerto Rican-born Oscar winner for the original 1961 West Side Story – get stuck into the pratfalling with relish. The real oomph is, however, courtesy of Fonda who, at 85, remains a powerhouse fuelled by luminescent star power and that uniquely tetchy energy.

But if Fonda and the crew contribute great vivacity, 80 For Brady struggles to see them as anything other wrinkled agents of chaos hooked on inappropriate behaviour. The recent Oscar victory of Michelle Yeoh suggests Hollywood may be at last coming around to the idea of women in middle age and beyond having something to contribute. In that context, 80 For Brady feels like comedic flotsam from another era – a sorry tale of a four-headed Supergran on steroids. It could have been one more late-career hurrah by Fonda and her fellow screen greats. Instead, 80 For Brady flubs the touchdown.

12 cert, 98 minutes. In cinemas now