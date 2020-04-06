8 Women Giving Us Isolation Interiors Inspiration

We're on week three of coronavirus lockdown and with social distancing and self-isolation the name of the game, it looks like we'll be homebodies for some time yet. If, like us, self-isolation has made you take a long hard look at the four walls you call home, you'll be brainstorming ways to make your place that little bit happier.



Whether you're renting a room in zone three, just got the keys to your first home or have recently moved back into your parents' place, there's no time like the present to spruce up your digs. Handily, our favourite women have been giving us glimpses into their spaces, showing us their to-die-for decor and helpful home hacks.



From asking your landlord if you can paint the walls white to lighting candles for the ultimate soothing ambience, via shopping vintage and planning your aesthetic before falling for seasonal trends, here's what we learned from the interiors pros.

Africa Daley-Clarke

How would you describe your approach to your home interior?



Slow and intentional. I appreciate it takes time to carve out a dwelling you love.



What is the one piece you would save in a fire?



My vintage theatre chairs as they’re one of a kind. Photographed by Kasia Fiszer.















Where are your favourite places to shop homeware?



eBay is an absolute treasure trove, Zara Home’s offering has come on leaps and bounds in recent years and, although it’s out of my budget, I love Lombok for inspiration.



How can we make our home a sanctuary during self-isolation?



Focus on the room you’re due to spend the most time in and ensure it’s as uncluttered as possible. Don’t give yourself too much work by focusing on the entire house. Photographed by Kasia Fiszer.













