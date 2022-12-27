8 Of The Wildest Christmas Film Fan Theories

Dusty Baxter-Wright
·6 min read
8 Of The Wildest Christmas Film Fan Theories

As well as the snacks and Mariah Carey, the best part about the Christmas period has got to be the films. Snuggling down in front of the sofa in some festive pyjamas and tackling the mammoth task of a different Christmas movie every night in December is what we live for.

But from Love Actually to The Holiday and Elf, there are some ~pretty~ wild fan theories about your favourite Christmas films. Whether or not you buy into them, some of these actually feel quite believable. Sort of. But not really.

1. Graham wants to murder Amanda in The Holiday

Despite there being SO many reasons why Graham is the best man ever, one fan theory from Joe.ie would have you believing otherwise. It outlines how Graham (Jude Law) and sister Iris (Kate Winslet) actually devised a plan to steal Amanda's (Cameron Diaz) home and wealth, before killing her - just like he allegedly did to his first wife. Eek.

"Jude Law already murdered his first wife so he could inherit her house. Now he and his sister have used the house swap scheme to get Cameron Diaz into their town while Kate Winslet can investigate and make sure Cameron has enough money and property (and no family/entanglements) to be worth the effort of seducing her and then disposing of her.

"Kate is so overjoyed to see how grand and luxurious Cameron's house is because she knows she and Jude have hit the jackpot. Meanwhile, Jude carefully sets up an 'accidental' meeting and manipulates Cameron to develop a relationship and get his claws into her. Everything that follows is orchestrated to carry out their plot."

2. Daniel is in love with Karen in Love Actually

Now this one we can potentially get on board with. A Twitter user pointed out Daniel (Liam Neeson) who is grieving the death of his wife could actually have feelings for Karen (Emma Thompson), whose marriage is breaking down.

Why? Because not only do they ring each other in their time of need and constantly console one another, but also, when Daniel bumps into Claudia Schiffer at the end of the film, he calls her Karen. KAREN is on his mind, not beautiful and perfect Claudia Schiffer.

*They're not brother and sister by the way - Karen's brother is the Prime Minister (Hugh Grant). They're just very close friends.

the wildest christmas film fan theories
Universal Pictures/YouTube

3. Howard Langston has had a breakdown in Jingle All The Way

Howard Langston (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is on the hunt for the toy of the year, the Turbo-Man, and one Reddit user believes the stress has led him to have a breakdown. Which might explain why he only sees Myron Larabee (played by Sinbad) in his most pressurised moments: because he's a figment of his stressed-out imagination, having lost a grip on reality.

the wildest christmas film fan theories
YouTube

4. Father Christmas in The Santa Claus went to Hogwarts

The Harry Potter x Christmas crossover we didn't know we needed. One fan noticed similarities between Santa's behaviour and things you might learn at the wizarding school, like using floor powder and apparating to get down chimneys, and using the Obliviate charm to make sure no one sees him in their home.

Pair that with the fact a time-turner is the only way he could get to all the houses on Christmas Eve, and how Elves could be part of the same family as Gringott's goblins.

5. Love Actually's Mia and Rufus are the devil and an angel

Mia (Heike Makatsch) is the Love Actually character we love to hate, but a fan theory suggests she might also be a visual representation of evil - while Rufus (Rowan Atkinson) who works at Harrods is an angel. This is because Mia is always trying to tempt Harry (Alan Rickman) to do bad things, like dark deeds in dark corners, while Rufus tries to give him time to reassess what he's doing and take a moment to think with the slow jewellery packing.

why there won't be an alan rickman tribute in the love actually sequel
Universal

6. Kevin from Home Alone is Jigsaw from Saw

Bet that's a movie crossover you didn't see coming. Grantland's fan theory suggests an unlikely connection between the horror film and festive movie, thanks to Kevin McAllister and Jigsaw's similarities.

Firstly, Kevin sets up some impressive and elaborate pranks - which are eerily similar to the tortures from Saw, such as the walking painful things. The 8-year-old is also strangely interested in his neighbour Old Man Marley, who is rumoured to be a serial killer, and Jigsaw and Kevin have similarities in the way they look - white/blond hair, pale skin and similar jaw line. Hmm.

kevin mcallister
20th Century Fox

7.Buddy The Elf is a creep

Look away now, Elf fans. A Reddit fan theory goes viral every year, which claims Buddy is not actually as innocent and naive as he makes out. Why? Well, first of all, he excuses himself from watching Jovie in the shower by saying he "didn't know [she] was naked in the shower" - despite the fact he was naked in the shower at the North Pole earlier in the film.

The theory claims he also "brutally injures multiple children on their way home from school" in the snow ball fight, "uses his obsession with syrup to get horribly s**t-faced on the job", and "uses his so-called innocence to verbally abuse a man" in the scenes with "elf" Miles Finch (played by Peter Dinklage).

8. Kevin's uncle is behind the criminal activity in Home Alone

A Crave theory claims Uncle Frank is behind the criminal activity in Home Alone, and wants to make Kevin's life a living hell. Why? He clearly hates his brother Peter's family because he refuses to contribute towards the massive $122 bill for the pizza. He also clearly hates Kevin seeing as he calls him a little jerk, and in a deleted scene, we see how much Frank really hates Kevin, even more than we first thought.

But is it enough to suggest he called his mates Harry and Marv (AKA The Wet Bandits), telling them to go rob the house and to harm Kevin while they're at it if needs be? Probably not.

Consider Christmas films, ruined.


You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • At 32, Broncos tailback Latavius Murray still running strong

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The game ball presented to Latavius Murray in the locker room after a Broncos win last weekend meant a great deal. In part, because the veteran running back can’t really recall receiving that sort of recognition. And also in part, because the reward gave him a chance to reflect for a moment. Three months ago, the 32-year-old Murray was at home thinking his career may be done. He even started coaching at a local high school, an assignment that lasted all of one day before

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Want to run outdoors this winter? Here are some tips from a Canadian Olympic marathoner

    Olympic runner Reid Coolsaet of Hamilton has taken big strides in the marathon world, and wants to pass on tips to other runners planning to add some exercise to their winter workouts. Coolsaet started Bayfront Endurance on Facebook in 2020, and co-manages the running group with Krista Duchene and Anthony Romaniw. Members log dozens of kilometres for fun every Tuesday evening. In 2011, Coolsaet ran the second fastest marathon by a Canadian at the time, finishing third in the Toronto Waterfront M

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • AP sources: Cubs, LHP Drew Smyly agree to 2-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly is staying with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $19 million, two-year contract. Two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a successful physical. Smyly has an opt out after the 2023 season. The left-hander will make $8 million next year and $8.5 million in 2024. There is a $10 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout. The 33-year-old Smyly went

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Special players have special nights there': C.J. Miles on Raptors' Pascal Siakam's 52 at MSG

    On the latest episode of Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Amit Mann and Miles discuss what stood out about Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance vs. the Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Rams, Bucs, Packers earn wins on same day in upside-down NFC

    Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers led comeback wins and the Los Angeles Rams dominated Russell Wilson and the Broncos. It was a triumphant Christmas for the Buccaneers, Packers and Rams as many figured it would be when the schedule was released in May. The NFC’s top three preseason Super Bowl favorites were expected to be jockeying for playoff positioning Sunday. Instead, the Rams (5-10) are trying to avoid the most losses by a defending Super Bowl champion. The Packers (7-8) need help just to make th

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills

    CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title. The 23-year-old Cook, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalv

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24