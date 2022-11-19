8 Walmart Frozen Foods That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck

Bridget Murray
·4 min read
jetcityimage / iStock.com
jetcityimage / iStock.com

There are so many frozen treats and temptations, and so little time you're willing to stand sans sweater in that freezer section of the grocery store. If you're not carefully weighing the options of which frozen goods you purchase, you could walk away from your weekly grocery trip with a cart full of rash decisions and one regrettably long receipt.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Important: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

The frozen section can really start to rack up the cost of your grocery bill, but it doesn't have to. That's because several of your go-to frozen food products can be found at Walmart for a better value than most competing stores. If you're hoping to save the next time you're stocking the freezer, follow this list of affordable frozen foods from Walmart that give you the best bang for your buck. 

97 / iStock.com
97 / iStock.com

For On-the-Go: Amy's Frozen Meals

Many frozen meals have a reputation for hiking up your grocery bill. But going to Walmart for your favorite frozen food may just save you some cash.

A beloved brand of the freezer aisle, Amy's frozen meals are a hearty and healthier solution for the days when you don't have time to prepare a full meal. At Walmart, many of the Amy's brand meals are listed for cheaper than most competing grocery sellers.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

grandriver / iStock.com
grandriver / iStock.com

For the Child at Heart: Uncrustables

Smucker's Uncrustables aren't just an after-school snack - everybody craves those perfectly round PB & J's every now and again. And at Walmart, you can make that craving cost less.

The 10-count pack of Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam Sandwiches are sold at a better value than you can find on Amazon or at Target. Grape lovers, that goes for the grape jelly-filled variety as well.

Floriana / iStock.com
Floriana / iStock.com

For Stir-Fry Sundays: Riced Cauliflower & Stir-Fry Vegetables

After a week of cooking, stir-fry dishes are great for utilizing a lot of the leftover produce in your fridge. You can supplement that bag of baby carrots and onion slices with affordable frozen stir-fry ingredients from Walmart.

Great Value, the Walmart-owned brand that boasts high-quality grocery and household items comparable to the national-brand equivalents, has two products you can easily add to your stir-fry skillet.

The Great Value Organic Steamable Riced Cauliflower earns its place in the brand, the 10-ounce bag costing less than 20 cents per ounce. With just two ingredients on the label, organic cauliflower and salt, this product is a reliable and healthy stir-fry base.

The Great Value Deluxe Stir-Fry Vegetables come in a frozen 20-ounce bag for an almost shockingly affordable price. The label says there are about seven servings per container, which can stretch these veggies out across a few meals and alleviate the pressure of buying and using fresh produce every single week.

Thomas Demarczyk / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Thomas Demarczyk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For the Health-Conscious: Frozen Fruits

Those who swear by their morning smoothies may want to add some Walmart frozen fruits to their grocery lists.

The 16-ounce bags of Great Value Frozen Sliced Peaches and Frozen Sliced Mangos cost considerably less than their Target-brand counterparts. What's more, there are no added sugars or additional ingredients in the bags.

The money saved on perishable fruit alone could leave enough room in your grocery budget to spring for a pricier protein powder that will blend nicely with that morning smoothie.

cgouin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
cgouin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For the Bread-Lovers: Garlic Texas Toast & Cheddar Bay Biscuits

If you have never indulged in a warm, flaky Cheddar Bay Biscuit from Red Lobster, you may not understand the gravity of this next sentence.

Walmart sells an 8-pack box of Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Frozen Biscuits for under $5. Many stores only sell the baking mix for these dreamy biscuits, not the low-prep frozen biscuits themselves. If you're lucky enough to find them in a freezer aisle at that value, you can afford to stock up.

More savings is possible with another frozen bread find. The Great Value Garlic Texas Toast also comes with eight slices, and is the cheapest option compared to Target-brand frozen garlic breads.

nimis69 / Getty Images
nimis69 / Getty Images

For the Bakers: Phyllo Dough

Whether you're already an amateur baker or just got inspired by your most recent binge of The Great British Baking Show, you may not always have time to bake from scratch. That's where the Athens Foods Athens Phyllo Dough at Walmart could come in handy.

Phyllo dough is a thin, unleavened dough that can be layered to make pastries like baklava and strudel. At Walmart, you can save some dough on a 16-ounce package of this pastry dough in the frozen section, since it's listed for a lower price than you could find at Target or on Amazon.

The Athens brand also comes highly rated online, so you can rest assured you're whipping up a good value with your next show-stopping treat.

More From GOBankingRates

Disclaimer: Photos are for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Walmart Frozen Foods That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck

Latest Stories

  • Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning in Your Old Stuff

    If you have unused electronics, video games or even car seats at home, you may be able to trade these items in for gift cards, coupons and more. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States...

  • Let’s talk about these Portland Trail Blazers

    They are currently thriving atop the Western Conference. But how are they doing it?

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals

  • N.L. announces $40M for 2 new Canada Games facilities

    The Newfoundland and Labrador government announced plans Thursday to spend $40 million in funding on a new outdoor track and field facility and an indoor multipurpose facility for the 2025 Canada Summer Games. The federal and provincial government, as well as the City of St. John's, are investing about $11.6 million each, with the Canada Games making a contribution as well, said St. John's Mayor Danny Breen at a news conference Thursday. The facilities will be built on the northwest side of the

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs nailed a wild 3-pointer in the closing seconds and the Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 108-107 after blowing a 19-point lead Friday night. The Magic led by 19 in the third quarter, only to see the Bulls tie it early in the fourth. The Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic had a chance to seal a win against his former team, but he missed two free throws with Chicago up 107-105 with 12.2 seconds remaining. The Magic got the rebound. Suggs dribbled up the right side, spun, stepped b

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Murray shines in return to Pittsburgh as Leafs top Pens 5-2

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Murray helped the Pittsburgh Penguins raise the Stanley Cup in 2016 and again in 2017 as a young goaltender whose steadiness under pressure belied his age. The echoes of the victory parades are long gone. Murray has moved on. So have the Penguins. At the moment, only Murray is moving in the right direction while his old team is spinning its incredibly expensive wheels. Murray turned aside 34 shots, including several key stops to fend off a Pittsburgh surge to help the Toro

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Grizzlies beat Thunder, but Morant leaves with ankle injury

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Memphis beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-110 on Friday night in a game where Grizzlies star Ja Morant left late with an ankle injury. Morant and John Konchar added 19 each for Memphis, with Morant finishing with 11 assists and Konchar grabbing 10 rebounds. There was no immediate word on the extent of Morant’s injury. Josh Giddy led Oklahoma City with 20 points and 11 assists. Jalen Williams had 16 points, s

  • Scottie Barnes' struggles are part of his maturation

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the ways Scottie Barnes is struggling and explain why fans shouldn't be too concerned. Listen to the full episode on our 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.

  • Kyle Lowry hates playing against Fred VanVleet

    Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry discusses watching the growth of former Raptors teammates from afar and why he dislikes playing against Fred VanVleet.

  • Non-disclosure agreements complicate safe sport reporting in Canada

    TORONTO — The past few months have seen an outpouring of Canadian athletes decrying the maltreatment and abuse experienced in their sports. But how many other athletes have been silenced by non-disclosure agreements? And how will those gag orders impact the work of agencies hoping to clean up sport? Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge launched the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) in June, as a one-stop, independent complaint investigator. And the Standing Committee on the St