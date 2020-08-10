8 Top TSX Bank Stocks to Buy in August 2020

If you’re interested in bank stocks, then you’ve come to the right place. We asked our Foolish writers to give their opinions on eight of Canada’s largest players in the industry, so let’s take a look at what they had to say about each:

Jitendra Parashar: Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY)(NYSE:RY) is my top banking sector pick in August. The largest Canadian bank has a whopping market cap of $133.5 billion. The unprecedented COVID-19 crisis has affected RBC’s risk profile by overburdening it with a huge provision for credit losses. As a result, its interest income from loans fell by 11% year over year that led to a 54% decline in its bottom line to $1.5 billion in Q2 (ended April 2020). These challenges also badly affected its adjusted net profit margin as it fell to 14.3% in the last quarter as compared to a solid 28% a year ago.

Despite the ongoing industrywide challenges, its reliable business model with a wide range of financial offerings, strong balance sheet, and resilient cash flows allows RBC to enjoy a wide moat. Its management’s years of focus on building up capital buffers is likely to help the bank remain largely unaffected by temporary periods of financial instability and continue paying high dividends to its investors. The bank currently has a solid 4.61% dividend yield.

Gradually rising economic activities across North America should support a fast recovery for RBC in the coming quarters. These are some of the key reasons you may want to buy its stock right now.

Karen Thomas: Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) has a strong culture of conservatism that mitigates its risk in any crisis. It also has a strong culture of driving efficiencies, which has been a catalyst for the bank’s industry-leading ROE. These are the reasons why TD Bank is my top bank stock pick.

Today, TD Bank is yielding 5.26%. While the bank faces difficult times ahead, we can look to the 2008 financial crisis to gain perspective. Back then, TD Bank stock fell 50% in a matter of 9 months. This was a financial crisis, with some banks around the world going under. Toronto-Dominion Bank not only survived the crisis, but it thrived afterward.

TD Bank stock is down roughly 20% since before the coronavirus crisis. It entered this crisis with significant capital and liquidity. The banking industry will be an essential part of economic recovery. TD Bank has built long-term relationships with its customers, and it will help lead the way in an economic recovery.

Kay Ng: Bank of Nova Scotia

Similar to the other banks, the near-term performance of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS)(NYSE:BNS) is hit by COVID-19 disruptions to the economy, including government-mandated closures.

The most impacted are the office and retail real estate, hospitality and leisure, air travel industries. Close to 4.7% of the bank’s loans are in these industries.

Scotiabank estimates that the Canadian and the U.S. economy will rebound quicker than the Pacific Alliance countries (PACs). However, the PACs’ banking penetration is only about 50%. So, they should deliver long-term growth.

Because of the negative outlook this year, BNS stock trades at a discount of about 33% from its normalized levels and offers a boosted yield of nearly 6.5%. It is a good time for long-term investors to accumulate quality bank shares.

Sneha Nahata: Bank of Montreal

As record low interest-rate environment and higher provision for credit losses continue to pose challenges, Bank of Montreal’s (TSX:BMO)(NYSE:BMO) diversified business mix positions it well to weather the crisis. Its ability to drive loans and deposits and continued efficiency improvement suggests that it could outperform peers in the coming quarters.

Further, the bank is well-capitalized with all of its capital ratios remaining well above the minimum regulatory requirement and offers a high dividend yield.

With the uptick in economic activities, its personal and commercial banking segment is likely to drive core profitability and revenue growth through higher credit offtake, strong deposits base, and new customer additions. Besides, its investments in the digital channel should drive strong growth in account acquisition.

