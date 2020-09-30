8 toasty space heaters you can buy on sale right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

As they often warned in Game of Thrones, winter is coming. That means chillier temperatures are right around the corner, and if you don't want to be huddled under a blanket or winter coat all season long, the time to start preparing is now. Like an air conditioning unit in the summertime, space heaters can become your best friend once the cold weather arrives, and will likely be flying off the shelves in just a few short months.

To help you get ahead of the madness, we've gone ahead and rounded up eight deals on top-rated space heaters you can get right now to avoid being price-gouged come December. From mini desk heaters to fancy models that will warm an entire room quickly, these sale picks are sure to be a welcome addition to any home—just be sure to take safety precautions if you have little ones in the house, as many models can become hot to the touch while in use.

1. 25% off: A pint-sized heater that packs a big punch

Ideal for an at-home workspace or cozy bedroom, the Lasko 754200 ($28.84) is a small-but-mighty personal space heater that took us by surprise with its powerful stream of hot air. Although it's limited in that it only expels heat in one direction, we chose it as our favorite affordable pick for its compact, lightweight size. It features an adjustable thermostat and concealed carrying handle and will also automatically shut off if it starts to overheat. Walmart shoppers love it too: With an overall 4.5-star rating from more than 1,000 reviewers, you can trust it's a reliable pick that offers incredible value. While this little guy's not currently on sale, the near-identical Lasko CD09250 is marked down from $31.99 to $23.88 at Amazon. Boasting all the same features as the 754200, this model is just 0.2-inches shorter than our best value winner.

Get the Lasko CD09250 Space Heater at Amazon for $23.88 (Save $8.11)

2. $130 off: A sleek, attractive model from a trusted brand

Unique in its design, this Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09 triples as a space heater, a cooling fan and an air purifier, making it a great investment for year-round use. While slightly less powerful than other models we tested, it blew its competitors out of the water in the safety department with its kid- and pet-friendly design, which has no exposed heating element. We had to knock it down a few rankings for its expensive $449.99 price tag, but shoppers can currently save a whopping $131.07 on this pick at QVC, as it's fallen to just $318.92 in all three colorways (plus you'll get free standard shipping!).

Get the Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09 at QVC for $318.92 (Save $131.07)

3. A $20 discount: This chic space heater with an oscillating fan

