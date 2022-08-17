Fitness Pros Share Their Tips on Walking to Lose Weight

Stefani Sassos, MS, RDN, CSO, CDN, NASM-CPT
·13 min read
Photo credit: wera Rodsawang - Getty Images
Photo credit: wera Rodsawang - Getty Images


"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Sedentary behavior is on the rise; more than 60% of Americans don't get the recommended amount of exercise per week and about 25% of Americans aren't active at all according to the Centers for Disease Control. But you don't have to start an intense workout program to stay active. In fact, walking can be a great entry into a fitness regimen since it's simple, free to start and easy on the joints.

A big bonus of walking is that it can be a useful weight management tool for those trying to lose weight. Studies continue to show the beneficial relationship between walking and weight loss, especially when combined with dietary intervention. One of the reasons why walking is helpful for weight loss is that it can increase energy or calorie expenditure. Making walking a habit can even optimize your resting metabolic rate by promoting an increase in lean body mass. But another interesting thing to note about walking compared to other forms of exercise is that it does not appear to increase appetite, which means you can easily incorporate it into your weight loss program and still stick to your eating plan.

Editor's note: We also want to acknowledge that weight loss, health and body image are complex subjects — before deciding to try a new fitness routine (or diet), we invite you to gain a broader perspective by reading our exploration into the hazards of diet culture.

But the benefits of walking go far beyond just benefitting the number on the scale. In fact, research suggests that walking can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and also improve longevity. What's more, walking regularly can improve a person's cognition and also help decrease symptoms of anxiety and improve mood. Although there are pros and cons to walking at different times of the day, our experts say the best time of day to walk for weight loss is the time that works best in your schedule and one that you will stick to consistently. Whether you're walking for weight loss or just to improve your overall health, here are our expert tips to help you get the most out of your daily walking session.

Before you head out for your walk

1. Check the weather

Photo credit: AscentXmedia - Getty Images
Photo credit: AscentXmedia - Getty Images

Getting caught in a rainstorm in the middle of your walk isn't exactly ideal. Take a look at the weather report in the morning to see when the best time for your walk would be. If you normally walk at around 5 p.m. but the weather report expects rain, then consider rescheduling your walk for lunchtime. And always carry a charged phone with you in case the weather takes a turn and you need someone to pick you up.

2. Hydrate

Photo credit: Terry Vine - Getty Images
Photo credit: Terry Vine - Getty Images

If you're heading out for a long walk, make sure that you are hydrated and figure out how much water you should drink every day. Try to stay hydrated during the day and drink 2 cups of water at least 30-60 minutes before your walk so it's out of your system and you won't have to use the bathroom while you're out. When you return from your walk, make sure to down a glass of water to rehydrate the body. Avoid any sugary sodas or electrolyte drinks; if you're walking at a moderate intensity, water will do just fine to rehydrate the body.

3. Get the right gear

Photo credit: JGI/Tom Grill - Getty Images
Photo credit: JGI/Tom Grill - Getty Images

Toss away the old flip-flops and opt for your best walking shoes to add comfort to your stroll. This will help with your posture during your walk and can also reduce the risk of injury. Plus, if you have the right sneakers on, they can help improve your stride and make walking a longer distance more comfortable.

4. Wear layers

Photo credit: Westend61 - Getty Images
Photo credit: Westend61 - Getty Images

Dressing in layers can prove especially handy as your body warms up throughout your walk. Try a two- or three-layer system, with the first layer against your skin being a moisture-wicking workout top. Depending on the weather, a second and occasionally third layer can provide a barrier from the cold, wind, rain or all of the above. If you heat up, just tie that extra layer around your waist.

5. Invest in reflective clothing and accessories

Photo credit: AJ_Watt - Getty Images
Photo credit: AJ_Watt - Getty Images

If you frequently walk outside, reflective workout gear is essential for significantly increasing your visibility and keeping you safe. Whether you are walking during the day or in the evening, it can be hard for cars to see pedestrians at any time of day, so reflective gear and bright colors can make a big difference. Look for clothing and accessories like hats with reflective accents on both the front and back.

During your walk

6. Focus on form

Photo credit: Courtney Hale - Getty Images
Photo credit: Courtney Hale - Getty Images

Walking itself doesn't take much skill and is very natural, but certain posture and form cues can help enhance your walk. Focus on keeping your chin up and shoulders square. Your core should be activated and your back should be straight. Most importantly, your glutes should be engaged with every step; try to think about tucking your butt inward. You'll want to land on your heels and roll forward to push off of your toes with each stride.

7. Pick up the pace

Photo credit: SDI Productions - Getty Images
Photo credit: SDI Productions - Getty Images

Walking in intervals is a great way to help you burn more calories and keep your walk interesting. When it comes to walking, there are three different paces:

  • Stroll: Similar to window shopping, about a 3/4 difficulty on a scale of 10

  • Brisk walking: Make a small effort here, about a 4/5 difficulty on a scale of 10

  • Power walking: Moving with a purpose, about 5/6 difficulty on a scale of 10

Our experts recommend warming up with a stroll, then aiming for a brisk pace throughout your walk and pushing to a power walk pace every five minutes to get your heart rate up. See how long you can maintain a power walk pace and then try to increase it by a few seconds every time you go out for your walk. Power walking can make a big difference in your overall health.

8. Set a goal

Photo credit: Supreeya Chantalao / EyeEm - Getty Images
Photo credit: Supreeya Chantalao / EyeEm - Getty Images

How far can you walk in 30 minutes or in 1 hour? In order to optimize your walking pace, try to aim for 1.5 miles per 30 minutes and 3 miles per hour, which is a brisk pace of about 20 minutes per mile. If you can't commit to walking for a full hour or 30 minutes, do what you can. Remember that anything is better than nothing when it comes to activity and even a short walk can tremendously contribute to your daily step count.

Our experts say it is also a good idea to set a goal for the number of walks you would like to reach per week and write them down so you can check off each walk as you go and feel a sense of accomplishment.

9. Walk on an incline

Photo credit: Kevin Kozicki - Getty Images
Photo credit: Kevin Kozicki - Getty Images

If you're indoors, a treadmill will allow you to manipulate your incline which can enhance the caloric burn of your walk. If you're outside, try to opt for a hilly area to optimize your walk. Research suggests that increasing the incline can enhance the intensity of the workout while also reducing the impact on the legs and joints. Plus, it activates many muscles throughout your body including your legs and core, while also increasing cardiovascular stamina and calorie burn.

10. Sprinkle in some reverse walking

Photo credit: playb - Getty Images
Photo credit: playb - Getty Images

Reverse walking, a fancy way to say walking backwards, may sound silly but it actually provides a variety of health benefits. It can help enhance body coordination and increase strength in leg muscles that are not as heavily used. A recent study even found that backwards walking reduced pain and improved physical function in individuals with knee osteoarthritis. Try doing a short burst of reverse walking a few times throughout your walk, just be sure to stay aware of your surroundings.

11. Try adding light weights

Photo credit: kali9 - Getty Images
Photo credit: kali9 - Getty Images

Looking to level up your walks? Walking with light weights can be a great low-impact strength training exercise and intensify both calorie burn and muscle toning. You can try a weighted vest, ankle weights, wrist weights or light dumbbells that you hold throughout your walk. Even light 1- to 3-pound weights can get heavy quickly, so start with very light weights and a short walking route to test things out and see how your body feels.

12. Walk with a friend

Photo credit: NickyLloyd - Getty Images
Photo credit: NickyLloyd - Getty Images

An accountability buddy can help you stay on track and make that daily walk non-negotiable. Try to find a friend, family member or co-worker who will go for a walk with you a few times a week to keep you motivated and change things up. When you and your friend encourage each other, you may end up working harder. Plus, you'll know someone else is counting on you to show up too.

13. Stroll with a furry friend

Photo credit: Maskot - Getty Images
Photo credit: Maskot - Getty Images

Regular walking can work wonders for both you and your dog. Improved cardiovascular fitness, lower blood pressure, stronger muscles and decreased stress are some of the many benefits for humans. Walking is vital for your pet's health too. Just like humans, it helps manage their weight and reduces the risk of medical complications like osteoarthritis, cardiovascular disease and more. Consider adding an extra 10 minutes to your regularly scheduled dog walk to ease into things for both you and your furry friend.

14. Walk for a cause

Photo credit: JGI/Tom Grill - Getty Images
Photo credit: JGI/Tom Grill - Getty Images

Apps like Charity Miles allow you to turn your steps into charity money. The app donates 25 cents to a charity of your choice for every mile you complete. Plus, you can create your own pledge page where friends can sponsor you, even if you're not doing a marathon or race.

15. Find a motivating playlist

Photo credit: Wilson Araujo - Getty Images
Photo credit: Wilson Araujo - Getty Images

Create your own playlist or head to the Workout tab on Spotify for a variety of curated playlists to suit your workout preference. Choose from options like pumped pop, classic rock, heavy beats and more — opt for something upbeat and motivating! Research shows that walking to music may help you stick with it and also keep you walking at an effective stride rate.

16. Download a great audiobook

Photo credit: Oleg Breslavtsev - Getty Images
Photo credit: Oleg Breslavtsev - Getty Images

Take your favorite book outdoors by downloading a great audiobook to keep you busy during that afternoon stroll. Apps like Audible make your walks educational and can help pass the time while also keeping you engaged. If you're looking for extra motivation to start your walk, a self-development audiobook may be just what you need to lace up and get moving.

17. Listen to your favorite podcast

Photo credit: Tempura - Getty Images
Photo credit: Tempura - Getty Images

Choose from one of our 50 best podcasts to keep you entertained on your daily walk. Whether you're into true crime or celebrity interviews, this list is sure to have a podcast choice for everyone. A great podcast can help pass the time by and give you something to look forward to listening to, especially on those longer walks.

18. Find the right walking app for you

Photo credit: TravelCouples - Getty Images
Photo credit: TravelCouples - Getty Images

A walking app can be just the thing to keep you motivated and track your steps as you make note of your walking progress along the way. An app like Pacer is essentially a pedometer built into your smartphone, which is excellent for keeping track of your steps both on your walk and throughout the day. Alternatively, apps like 99 Walks provide a supportive community and guidance for walking and weight loss.

19. Walk around the world

Photo credit: wundervisuals - Getty Images
Photo credit: wundervisuals - Getty Images

Certain high-end treadmills offer beautiful scenic walking trails all around the world that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Choose from destinations like Bali, Japan and more. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free walking tours on YouTube that go through destinations from Paris to Greece and more on your smartphone or tablet as you walk on the treadmill at home or at the gym.

20. Maximize your walk with a smartwatch

Photo credit: pixelfit - Getty Images
Photo credit: pixelfit - Getty Images

Investing in a smartwatch like the Fitbit Sense or Apple Watch can help upgrade your walking experience by providing enhanced stats, encouraging you to complete your steps for the day and keeping you hands-free while you stroll. Check out our best smartwatch picks to find one best suited to your needs.

21. Try an audio-based walking course

Photo credit: Morsa Images - Getty Images
Photo credit: Morsa Images - Getty Images

Our fitness experts love the on-demand audio-based walking classes on the Peloton Digital app. Seasoned instructors guide you through different walking intensities with curated playlists; it's like walking with your very own personal trainer. Another great option that our pros recommend is Time to Walk, a feature on Apple Fitness+ where users can immerse themselves in a walk alongside influential and interesting people as they share meaningful stories, photos, music and more.

22. Stay safe

Photo credit: svetikd - Getty Images
Photo credit: svetikd - Getty Images

If you're concerned about safety while out for your walk, apps like ROAD iD allow your friends and family to track you while you're out on your route and offer other safety features. Always be aware of your surroundings and tell a friend or family member ahead of time where you are planning to walk and when you expect to be home.

23. Calculate your calorie burn

Photo credit: d3sign - Getty Images
Photo credit: d3sign - Getty Images

Calorie burn while on your walk can vary greatly depending on several factors like your weight, distance walked, incline, terrain and more. A smartwatch can help give you a fairly accurate estimate, but if you prefer not to use one then you can try estimating your burn with walking calorie calculators that are available for free.

After your walk

24. Finish with a 5-minute stretch

Photo credit: Suriyawut Suriya / EyeEm - Getty Images
Photo credit: Suriyawut Suriya / EyeEm - Getty Images

Squeezing in even just five minutes of stretching after your walk can improve your range of motion and prevent injury. Move muscle recovery along by taking at least five minutes to do some static stretching, which involves moving a muscle or joint as far as it can go and then holding it for a period of time. Static stretches like a quadriceps stretch, hamstring stretch and tricep stretch are all examples that can help provide relief and relaxation of the muscles after your walk.

25. Consider building a walking plan for future walks

Photo credit: Patrik Giardino - Getty Images
Photo credit: Patrik Giardino - Getty Images

A structured walking plan can help hold you accountable and keep your walking routine interesting. Walk Your Way to Better Health, a walking plan from our sister magazine Prevention, comes with a preloaded MP3 player, dozens of walking workouts and 140+ healthy recipes to support your overall health. You can even map out a walking plan for yourself on your monthly calendar and find the best time of day that typically works for you to get moving during your schedule.

Why trust Good Housekeeping?

Stefani Sassos has been working in the fitness industry for the past 10 years, specializing in indoor cycling and strength training. As a NASM-Certified Personal Trainer, she uses her expertise and exercise science knowledge to create informed fitness content for the Good Housekeeping Institute. From vigorously testing exercise equipment to curating workout plans for GH readers, Stefani is passionate about leading an active lifestyle and inspiring others to do the same. She is an avid walker and hiker and enjoys going on stroller-friendly walks several times a week with her 11-month-old daughter.

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.