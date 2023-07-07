8 Times Musicians Were Interrupted – or Assaulted – by Fans While Performing (Video)

A fan threw a phone at Drake during the rapper’s “It’s All a Blur” tour on Wednesday. And while the Canadian star brushed it off without singling out the culprit, he is nevertheless only the latest in a long line of musicians who have experienced this kind of thing.

As you’ve no doubt assumed, artists being pelted with stuff or even attacked during their performances isn’t remotely new. The bat Ozzy Osbourne decapitated with his teeth during a concert in 1982? A fan threw it on the stage. But while hard statistics aren’t available, anecdotal evidence — in the form of widespread complaints by the artists themselves — suggests it’s become a serious problem in the last few years.

Also Read:

Drake Is the Latest Performer to Be Hit by Phone Thrown Onstage

But In August 2022, Grammy award-winner Lady Gaga was hit in the head by an object someone threw at her during “The Chromatica Ball” tour, and in August 2018, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z had to suddenly end their concerns after a fan got on stage and chased after the couple during their concert at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Fan culture and its apparent obsession with attacking artists has spawned seven new incidents, and TheWrap has compiled them into a list. Here’s all the artists who have recently been attacked or assaulted on stage.