8 Times And Just Like That… Forgot What Happened on Sex and the City

The ladies of Sex and the City are still going strong on And Just Like That…, but their memories might be getting a little foggy.

Well, the writers’ memories definitely are, anyway, because the Max comedy seems to be forgetting a few key things that happened to Carrie and company on Sex and the City. Now in its second season, And Just Like That… catches up with Carrie Bradshaw and her friends (minus Samantha Jones) two decades after Sex and the City wrapped up its original HBO run. But even though And Just Like That… brings back showrunner Michael Patrick King and a number of other Sex and the City writers, the new show still manages to fudge some personal details that eagle-eyed SATC fans can spot (and complain about) from a mile away.

From single men who should look awfully familiar to a few glaring timeline goofs, we’ve picked out a number of instances where And Just Like That… has rewritten history — and not for the better. Read on to see the mistakes we’ve noticed so far, and hit the comments to share any we’ve missed.

Harry’s mom has been dead for how long?

In Season 2’s second episode, Charlotte’s husband Harry quipped: “I’m still waiting for any acknowledgement from my mother, and she’s been dead 10 years.” But wait: Back in Sex and the City‘s Season 6 premiere, Harry told Charlotte he had to marry a Jew to honor his dead mother’s wishes, and that episode aired in 2003. So the dearly departed Mrs. Goldenblatt has been dead for at least 20 years… or twice as long as Harry remembers.

Nice to see you again, Peter Hermann

The Younger alum popped up in Season 2’s fifth episode as George, an app developer who caught Carrie’s eye after he crashed his bike in front of her. But are we the only ones who remember Hermann on Sex and the City as David, an eligible bachelor who got set up with Charlotte by his doting Jewish mother in Season 6? Maybe that’s why Charlotte never shared a scene with George. She’d recognize him!

Miranda has questioned her sexuality before

Miranda’s world was turned upside down when she met non-binary comedian Che Diaz last season, falling in love and leaving her husband Steve for them. It was a surprising change… especially for Sex and the City fans who remember that Miranda considered whether she was gay in Season 1’s third episode when a law firm colleague matched her up with a woman. Miranda even tried kissing her before declaring: ‘Yep, definitely straight.” Sure, Miranda may have realized that she’s gay later in life, but wouldn’t her earlier dip in the lady pond come up at some point?

Bitsy Von Muffling had a daughter, right?

We remember Carrie’s pal getting married to Nathan Lane’s very flamboyant Bobby Fine on Sex and the City, and she’s popped back into Carrie’s life on And Just Like That… as well. But we also remember when Bitsy announced in Season 6 of SATC that she was pregnant with Bobby’s baby: a daughter they were going to name Judy or Barbara. So that girl would be about 19 or 20 years old by now — but Bitsy hasn’t mentioned her once, even though she’s been hanging out with Carrie a lot. Maybe her daughter would be a better match for Brady than Lily?

We remember “Zed” as “Tony”

And Just Like That‘s Seema had a short but steamy relationship with a Brooklyn nightclub owner named Zed… and if he seems vaguely familiar, he should. The same actor, William Abadie, played Prada salesman Tony in Season 6 of Sex and the City, trying to talk Carrie’s beau Berger into buying a very expensive shirt. Quite a career change, huh?

Carrie forgot about the Post-it?!

In the Season 1 finale, Carrie hosted a podcast where they discussed their worst breakup stories, and Carrie offered Big’s death as “the ultimate breakup.” Fair enough, but our minds went right to her infamous split with Berger in Sex and the City‘s sixth season where he ditched her in the middle of the night and left behind only a Post-it note. With all due respect to Big, isn’t that clearly Carrie’s worst breakup ever? It even earned her enough sympathy to get out of an arrest for smoking weed on the street!

How old is Brady, exactly?

We saw Miranda give birth to her son in SATC‘s Season 4 finale, which aired in February 2002. That would make him 19 years old when And Just Like That… debuted in November 2021, but the show specifically told us that he’s 17 years old. Huh? Did they think making him a minor made his loud sexual romps with his girlfriend more shocking? Anyway, we’re going to need to check his birth certificate.

We’ve met Aidan’s ex-wife Kathy before (sort of)

Kathy made her first appearance in Season 2’s ninth episode, asking Carrie not to break Aidan’s heart again. But actually, actress Rosemarie DeWitt already played a different role in Season 6 of Sex and the City: lawyer Fern, who ratted out Miranda for getting to work late while taking care of a newborn Brady. Bonus fun fact: In real life, DeWitt is married to actor Ron Livingston, aka SATC‘s notorious Post-it leaver Berger. So she and Carrie do share a taste in men!

