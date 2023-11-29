8 Things You Should Buy Only at Grocery Stores

Hispanolistic / iStock.com

Shopping for groceries online has many perks. It’s convenient, fast and can save you both time and gas. Yet, while this applies to most items, others are better bought in grocery stores for a slew of reasons, some experts argued.

For instance, at physical stores, consumers can review items for quality, ensuring freshness and suitability, and benefit from specific deals, said Michael Podolsky, consumer expert, CEO and co-founder of PissedConsumer.

“As some reviews reveal, fresh items ordered online do not always meet the description and quality standards,” he added.

Here are some items you should only buy at grocery stores, according to experts.

Fresh Produce

Fruits and vegetables are often cheaper in stores, especially if you buy seasonal items or those on sale.

“As a bonus, you get to pick the ripest, most delicious options you can find! Say goodbye to avocados that are hard as a rock or bananas that are neon green,” said Ashley Schuering, blogger at Confessions of a Grocery Addict.

Bakery Items

Fresh bread, pastries, and other freshly baked goods usually cost less at a grocery store, particularly those baked in-house.

According to Schuering, you also don’t have to worry about them getting squished, melted, or stale in transport!

“Pro tip: If you find a particularly good sale on baked items, many can be wrapped and frozen for over a month,” she added.

Bulk Items

These items, such as grains, nuts, and spices tend to be more economical in stores, especially in those with bulk bins, she said.

Same goes for spices, she said, recommending buying them in bags or in bulk bins, then decanting them into glass or plastic containers at home.

“You’ll save so much money!,” she added.

Store-Brand Products and Clearance Items

Another way to save when shopping in a grocery store compared to online, is that many stores offer lower prices on their own brand products compared to name brands, which may not have an equivalent online, she added.

In addition, online stores don’t always have clearance bins.

“I always check the “ugly produce” bin and any clearance shelves for items I was planning on buying anyway or items I frequently use,” she added.

Local Products

Schuering said that items such as local honey, jams, or artisan products such as chocolate are often cheaper in stores because they don’t have to pay for the additional transportation costs.

“Small brands often don’t include “free shipping,” which can add an extra 10-50% to your total costs,” she added.

“Specialty” or International Items

“Rather than hopping on Amazon to find pomegranate molasses, black vinegar, taro root, Kewpie mayo, or fresh curry leaves, hit an international supermarket. Not only is the selection better, but the prices are often way cheaper than online,” she recommended.

Refrigerated or Frozen Foods

Due to additional shipping costs that come from preserving perishables, such as frozen foods, eggs, dairy products, meat, and seafood, buying in-store is often the way to go.

“Buying these items in-store also gives you the opportunity to search for the right cut, ensure your eggs aren’t broken, and compare across multiple brands and perceived benefits, such as organic vs. pasture-raised or grass-fed,” she added.

Dairy and Eggs

Dairy and eggs are food which spoil readily, would be extremely expensive to ship, and which most consumers want to get a look at before they purchase, said Peter C. Earle, economist with the American Institute for Economic Research.

“Using a shopping app or some other large consumer retail site, the selection of goods going into your virtual shopping basket are chosen by employers,” he said.

There’s no guarantee buyers won’t find themselves having purchased eggs, milk, or other items (fruits and vegetables come to mind) which are far inferior to the quality which, when standing in the supermarket in person, would typically be selected.

