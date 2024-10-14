8 takeaways from the Bears' overseas win vs. Jacksonville

London was calling for the Chicago Bears and boy did they answer in a big way. The Bears played their first game overseas in five years and made a statement, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-16 to improve to 4-2 on the year. For the second week in a row, Chicago got a complete performance from all three phases and defeated their opponent by at least three scores.

It was a complete victory, but it was made possible by a sensational outing from Caleb Williams. In just his sixth start, the rookie quarterback completed 23-of-29 passes for 226 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He also added 56 yards on the ground as the offense scored five touchdowns in consecutive weeks for the first time in the Super Bowl era.

Defensively, the Bears clamped down on the Jaguars after a dicey first series. Jacksonville drove the ball downfield with ease on their opening possession to get a field goal, but got outscored by the Bears 21-0 until midway through the third quarter. Despite dealing with multiple injuries in the secondary, Chicago took advantage of mistakes by Jacksonville by creating two turnovers and scoring touchdowns off each of them in the second half.

It was a big win for the Bears as they head into their bye week as they sit two games above .500 for the first time in nearly four years with a rookie quarterback who should be considered a franchise player. Here are our takeaways from the victory:

1. Caleb Williams has arrived

Oct 13, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If you read my takeaways from last week, you'll remember I said Williams was walking up the front steps to the front door but had not quite arrived yet. Well, after this game, he's through the doorway. Williams has arrived as an NFL quarterback after throwing four touchdowns halfway across the world, where many quarterbacks understandably struggle. It doesn't matter if it came against one of the worst pass defenses in the league; we are seeing Williams continue to ascend to levels Bears fans haven't seen in years. Maybe ever. A quick look at the stats shows why.

Williams is the first Bears rookie QB to post three straight passer ratings of over 100 (via Jason Lieser). He's the first Bears QB to do that since Jay Cutler in 2009 (via Carmen Vitali). Williams is the only rookie QB since at least 2000 to have four touchdowns, over 210 passing yards, and a 75%+ completion percentage (via 33rd Team). No matter what stats you look at, they all show one thing: this kid is special.

The eye test shows it, too. Williams diced up the Jaguars secondary with quick and accurate throws down the middle of the field while also throwing beautiful passes in the end zone. His incredible playmaking was on display, too, as he evaded pressure to run for big gains as well as throw across his body for first downs. He had one bad throw that did turn into a turnover, but those are few and far between.

Everything just seems to be clicking for Williams and this offense as a whole. He's trusting in his receivers as well as his coaches, and it's paying off. Caleb has arrived, and I don't think he's leaving.

2. Cole Kmet was the MVP of the game

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Cole Kmet of Chicago Bears celebrates a touchdown during the NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Williams had the best performance of the day; there is no question about that. Cole Kmet had the most valuable performance, though. The Bears tight end had to pull triple duty, putting in work as a pass catcher, blocker, and long snapper on Sunday. Kmet led the Bears with five catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns. He then immediately had to fill in at long snapper on the extra points after Scott Daly suffered a knee injury and was lost for the game early on. Kmet didn't miss a beat.

All five extra point attempts were good, and the operation started with Kmet. The Bears did miss a field goal attempt late in the game, but any thought of a Jaguars comeback had already dissipated. He became the first player since Mike Bartrum of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005 to score a touchdown and then snap the extra point.

Kmet's contributions didn't end there, though. He played a key role as a blocking tight end on multiple run plays, as well as a big screen pass to D'Andre Swift. Kmet was matched one-on-one with Arik Armstead and held his own for the play to develop. He did it all and was a big reason why the Bears won as big as they did.

3. Keenan Allen's patience paid off

Oct 13, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches a three-yard touchdown pass against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This has to be a frustrating season for Keenan Allen. It's been a long time since he wasn't the focal point on an offense and he's had to bide his time while also dealing with an injury. He never publicly complained, though, and his patience finally paid off with a big day.

Allen had his best game as a Bear, catching five passes for 41 yards and two touchdowns. He was invaluable as a chain mover, as four of his five catches came on third or fourth down. The only one that didn't was his second touchdown grab of the game

This is who Allen needs to be for the Bears and it might be frustrating for him not to have the consistent 100-yard games that he was so accustomed to when he was a member of the Chargers. In fact, Allen has yet to break 50 yards in a game, which is the longest he's gone in a season without doing so in his career. But games like these show what he means to this offense and to Williams. There may still be a monster game in him, but Allen seems content with providing that third-down spark. "You just gotta find ways to get open and it's what I do," he said after the game with a smile.

4. Matt Eberflus still struggles with challenges

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears high fives Caleb Williams #18 after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Soldier Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This was a big win, but it wasn't perfect. There are still areas that need to be cleaned up, such as head coach Matt Eberflus' challenge awareness. Eberflus seems to throw the red flag when it's the right call on the field and holds it when it's the wrong call on the field.

This happened yet again on Sunday early on when Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas caught a screen pass and had the ball hit the ground before picking it up again and racing for a first down. Thomas initially looked to have control, but the ball appeared to move, which could have been an incomplete pass. Eberflus decided to hold onto the flag and Jacksonville got 13 yards to get the ball just outside the red zone.

Of course, the play was inconsequential in the end as the Jaguars had to settle for a field goal and the Bears blew them out anyway. But still, it just feels like Eberflus really struggles with when to challenge calls. He needs someone different advising him because whatever the process is, it's not working great.

5. The Bears need to start out better

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: D'Andre Swift of Chicago Bears runs with the ball during the NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

If there is one lingering criticism about the 2024 Bears, it's that they don't get off on the right foot. For the sixth game in a row, the Bears trailed early as Jacksonville got points on the board first. The Bears offense went three-and-out on their first two drives, while the defense needed a drop (with a little help from the secondary) to keep Jacksonville out of the end zone.

This slow start seems to happen on both sides of the ball, and while it's manageable against lesser teams like the Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers, better competition will put the Bears in a deeper hole that they may not be able to escape. Establishing a stronger script on offense is paramount for Shane Waldron. The good news is he's done well adjusting in pretty much every other area, so there's reason to believe he can rectify this issue.

Defensively, the Bears need to wrap up ball carriers and not allow them to break tackles early on. There were a couple of missed tackles that moved the chains, and while they didn't hurt them in the long run in this game, that may not be the case later on in the season.

6. The secondary showed how deep they are

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Kyler Gordon of Chicago Bears is congratulated by Jaylon Jones of Chicago Bears, after making a tackle during the NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Everyone was on alert Friday when it was revealed cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was listed as doubtful due to a calf injury suffered in practice. He was the third member of the secondary set to miss Sunday's game, joining Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and Terell Smith (hip). Keep in mind the Jaguars were coming off a solid offensive performance the week prior, and you could see why the odds were moving in Jacksonville's favor. Good thing the Bears have a "next man up" mentality that actually works.

This is a deep secondary and different players stepped up. Kyler Gordon was having an incredible game before he exited with a hamstring injury. He totaled seven tackles, one for loss, before getting hurt. And when he exited, Josh Blackwell didn't miss a beat, picking off Trevor Lawrence in the second half.

Other guys like Elijah Hicks and Jaylon Jones did well, too. Hicks made a key pass breakup and fumble recovery, while Jones didn't allow too many big gains as a "weak link" of the unit. Though Jacksonville totaled 278 yards of offense, they only got into the end zone when the game was out of reach. That's a testament to the Bears secondary coming together to play solid football, despite missing three of their five starters for a good portion of the game.

7. The Bears deserve respect for how they have played

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Keenan Allen of Chicago Bears celebrates victory ing the NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

I'm tired of hearing from people that the Bears have played a light schedule. Teams don't get to choose who they play and when they play them. Chicago may have faced teams the last three weeks who were below .500, but they dismantled them, particularly the last two. That's what good teams do to bad teams.

If the Bears were in this exact same position, having won their last three games by a combined score of nine points, then a discussion could be had. That's not what happened, though. The Bears have outscored their last three opponents 95-44. Even though you don't get extra credit for style points, the Bears are doing exactly what they need to do in convincing fashion. Put some respect on their name and remove the asterisks.

8. Bears-Commanders should be flexed for Sunday Night Football

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Caleb Williams of Chicago Bears celebrates victory in the NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

It will be two weeks before the Bears return to action, but it will be a highly anticipated game when they do. Chicago is set to square off against the 4-2 Washington Commanders in Week 8, led by their own hotshot rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

Williams and Daniels are playing exceptional football lately, and the NFL should want to showcase that matchup to as many people as possible. Move this game from the early slot and put it in prime time on Sunday night. Does America really need to see another Cowboys collapse against the San Francisco 49ers, the game currently scheduled for Sunday Night Football? I don't think so, especially after they were obliterated by the Detroit Lions this past week. Give the people what they want and put these two red-hot rookies on display. Both teams have earned it.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: 8 takeaways from the Bears' overseas win vs. Jacksonville