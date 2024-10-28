8 takeaways from the Bears' crushing loss to the Commanders

For approximately 30 seconds of game time, the Chicago Bears were able to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat from the Washington Commanders. Then they put it right back where they found it, just a few plays later.

The Bears (4-3) suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Commanders (6-2) on a last-second Hail Mary from quarterback Jayden Daniels to wide receiver Noah Brown, stunning millions of fans as Washington won 18-15. The result was surprising, but it also wasn't when you consider how Chicago played for the vast majority of the game.

Chicago's offense couldn't get anything going for much of the day, scoring just seven points until their final drive. The defense, meanwhile, struggled to stop the Commanders from moving the ball up and down the field. They were able to clamp down in the red zone and limit them to only scoring field goals, at least until the end of the game, despite being down multiple starters in the secondary.

This game had fans going through many different emotions over the course of the final few minutes, and there is still plenty of fallout a day later. Here are our takeaways from the heartbreaking defeat:

1. This was the worst gut punch since the double doink

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 27: Josh Blackwell #39 and Elijah Hicks #22 of the Chicago Bears and Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders reach for a hail mary pass attempt during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Bears have blown big leads in recent years. It's kind of what they're known for lately. We don't even have to go back a full calendar year to remember a couple of them, like the fourth quarter collapse against the Detroit Lions or the dropped Hail Mary against the Cleveland Browns as prime examples. While those were extremely bad losses, they don't hold a candle to the double doink playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles in January of 2019. That is the only loss that mirrors the sheer shock of losing this game.

I felt the exact same way on Sunday following the completed Hail Mary that I did watching Cody Parkey bang a field goal attempt off the uprights and the crossbar almost six years ago. It was that of shock, numbness, and disbelief, a combination I was hoping to never feel again. Everything went so wrong in just one play that it's hard to process, even hours after the fact. This game will stick with you for a long time, and we will see footage of that Hail Mary completion for many weeks to come.

2. The Bears deserved to lose this game

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 27: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears looks to pass in the third quarter of a game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The result was shocking, but at the same time, the Bears deserved to lose that game in the end. If the Hail Mary was a miracle, then so was the Bears defense, holding Washington to 12 points despite being outgained 481 yards to just 301 and dominating the time of possession until the very end of the game. As the kids say, ball don't lie.

Perhaps the pain fans are feeling would be much different if the Commanders had scored a couple touchdowns instead of settling for field goals, giving them a 23-0 lead at the end of the three quarters. It wouldn't change the result, but it would shift the focus from just a couple of plays to how the entire team looked lackadaisical coming off the bye week. In the end, only the result matters, and instead of escaping with a win, the Bears got what they deserved. Some may call that poetic justice.

3. Tyrique Stevenson needs to be benched

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 27: Tyrique Stevenson #29 of the Chicago Bears reacts during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The biggest scapegoat from Sunday is easily Stevenson for his actions towards the sideline while the play was starting and being in the wrong position to properly defend the Hail Mary to Brown, but don't forget he was left in the dust by Terry McLaurin at various times and even earned himself an unsportsmanlike penalty earlier in the game. He finished the game with the worst PFF grade of any Bears defense (38.2). His poor performance was exasperated by the final play of the game.

Stevenson did apologize on social media and addressed the team on Monday, showing remorse for not playing all 60 minutes. Head coach Matt Eberflus appreciated Stevenson's apology and said his decision-making will be dealt with internally, which it should. The resolution needs to be a temporary benching, however.

No player should be gloating towards the opposing sideline, but especially not someone on a team that hasn't earned anything yet. The Bears were lucky to be in that situation where they were leading with just a few seconds left on the clock. Players need to lock in and play until the final whistle, and Stevenson's actions quite literally cost them the game.

Eberflus should let Terell Smith start next Sunday and bring Stevenson off the bench. It's not permanent, and it still gives the defense a very capable cornerback, but for once, a message needs to be sent from this coaching staff.

4. Caleb Williams turned it on too late

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes the ball against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

There were far too many parallels when it came to this game vs. the Bears' Week 1 opener against the Tennessee Titans, and the biggest one has to be quarterback Caleb Williams' rushed play at the position. Williams claims he doesn't get nervous before games, and who am I to say that he's lying? All I can say is he looked noticeably jumpy and out of rhythm when it came to distributing the football. He was missing open receivers, sliding before first down markers, and not playing on time.

The good news is that after passing for 36 yards through three quarters, he finally turned things around. All of a sudden, Williams was hitting receivers with accurate passes, making something out of nothing, and most importantly, getting the Bears into the red zone. The rookie finished the game completing 6 of 7 passes for 95 yards. It was too little, too late, though.

Having even one more possession at any point through 45 minutes of game time that resulted in points likely would have changed the outcome. You can't produce zero offense like that and expect to win against a competitive opponent. Williams and this offense need to get off to better starts. In this case, they needed to get off to a better half.

5. Shane Waldron regressed with his playcalling

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) celebrates with running back Travis Homer (20) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

I thought the unnecessary and complicated goal-line plays were a thing of the past when it came to Shane Waldron's playbook. I guess he had extra time during the bye week to find and reinstall those plays for the most inopportune moments.

For all the criticism directed towards Waldron during the first three weeks, he responded with much tighter gameplans in the three weeks that followed. That wasn't the case this week. The Bears looked unprepared on offense and struggled to do much of anything when trying to move the ball downfield. It was a mix of poor playcalling and bad execution—the worst combination you can have. When the offense did start to generate momentum, Waldron came in with some of the most boneheaded decisions you'll see—like giving the ball to a backup center.

The decision to allow Doug Kramer to carry the ball on the goal line in a one-score game late in the fourth quarter is one of the most baffling things I have seen in this sport. It reeks of desperation from a 20-year-old Madden player who thinks he can outsmart the other person online. If you want to have it in the playbook, fine. But maybe don't turn to it at that pivotal moment.

There were other issues as well, such as calling two quarterback runs in a row, allowing Williams to throw the ball on the goal line when Washington needed to preserve the clock, etc. It wasn't a good showing from Waldron, and whatever prep he did over the bye week needs to go in the trash. Stick to what was working and don't get too cute.

6. Injuries killed the offensive line

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears guard Teven Jenkins (76) reacts with an apparent injury during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

It wasn't a good day for the offensive line, whether that was their play on the field or the number of players exiting the game due to injuries. The left side of the offensive line was a turnstile for both the defenders and incoming players as well.

Chicago lost left tackle Braxton Jones to a knee injury, who was replaced by rookie Kiran Amegadjie in his first extended look as a pro player. The Bears also lost left guard Teven Jenkins, who was in and out of the game with an ankle injury, and his replacement, Bill Murray, had to leave early as well with a chest issue. At one point, the left side of the offensive line consisted of Amegadjie at left tackle and Kramer at left guard, two players who had zero snaps at their respective positions.

Injuries happen, and the Bears did the best they could with their "next man up" mentality. It's a minor miracle they only allowed two sacks on the day. Hopefully Jones and Jenkins don't need to miss much time so they can get back on the field. This is a unit that simply cannot afford any more injuries.

7. Matt Eberflus wasn't prepared for the final sequence

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears gestures during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Bears had one job to do once the Commanders got the ball with 19 seconds left on the clock: keep them out of the end zone. With 75 yards to go and just one timeout, it seemed like a fairly simple task, one that the Bears were more than prepared to handle.

Not only because of the sheer desperation and limited options the Commanders had, but also because the Bears still had all three of their timeouts. They could gather themselves once the clock was stopped to ensure everyone understood their assignments to prevent the unthinkable. That didn't happen.

Eberflus kept all three timeouts in his pocket and allowed Washington to control the drive. They were able to move the ball up field on the sidelines with no interference, and they had the Bears right where they wanted them for the score. Eberflus let Dan Quinn and Kliff Kingsbury walk all over him despite having all the resources available to turn the tables. It was yet another example of how this head coach fails to manage the game properly.

8. The Bears could be reaching a breaking point

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates with wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) after the Bears scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The game is over, the dust is still settling, and now the Bears have the difficult task of putting this one behind them to get ready for their next matchup on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. At 4-3, they're still very much alive in the NFC playoff race, and a win would put them back into a favorable position as they jockey for a wildcard spot. But this could be the game that puts the season into a tailspin.

It feels like Eberflus is starting to lose control of the locker room. Multiple players on Monday have directly or indirectly said they disagreed with multiple coaching decisions through the media. DJ Moore questioned the decision to call the Kramer play; Cole Kmet mentioned practices needed to be better; Kevin Byard didn't like the alignment on defense; and Jaylon Johnson said he wishes the coaches would have called a timeout prior to the Hail Mary. All of those conversations took place in one day. You can imagine what is being said behind closed doors.

This team isn't led by Eberflus or the coaching staff; it's led by the captains and the leadership council. Eberflus leans on those players, and there have already been instances where they have voiced their concerns earlier this season. That is sure to jump up a notch this week, and the coaching staff needs to get a handle on things. Otherwise, a free fall could be on the horizon.

There is still hope that the Bears can make the postseason and right the ship, but losses like these linger. Look what the double doink did for Matt Nagy and that squad, which produced a similar pain like I mentioned earlier. They need to pick the right lane and get back on track Sunday.

