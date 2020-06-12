8 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Don’t’ to ‘Labor of Love’ (Photos)
With all due respect to “America’s Got Talent,” summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts — at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn’t generally a vote of confidence from the network.
Due to coronavirus production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Scroll down to see how each freshman show’s debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers.
Rank: Show: “Labor of Love” Net: Fox Total Viewers: 909,000
Rank: Show: “Stargirl”* Net: The CW Total Viewers: 1.2 million *Network debut of DC Universe series
Rank: Show: “Celebrity Watch Party” Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.8 million
Rank: Show: “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” Net: ABC Total Viewers: 2.4 million
Rank: Show: “The Genetic Detective” Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.2 million
Rank: Show: “Don’t” Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.2 million
Rank: Show: “Game On!” Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.5 million
Rank: Show: “Ultimate Tag” Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.6 million
