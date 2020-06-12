8 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Don’t’ to ‘Labor of Love’ (Photos)

Jennifer Maas and Tony Maglio
The Wrap

With all due respect to “America’s Got Talent,” summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts — at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn’t generally a vote of confidence from the network.

Due to coronavirus production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Scroll down to see how each freshman show’s debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers.

Rank:        Show: “Labor of Love”      Net:  Fox         Total Viewers: 909,000

Rank:        Show: “Stargirl”*          Net: The CW            Total Viewers: 1.2 million      *Network debut of DC Universe series

Rank:        Show: “Celebrity Watch Party”    Net: Fox         Total Viewers: 1.8 million

Rank:       Show:  “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!”      Net: ABC         Total Viewers: 2.4 million

Rank:        Show:  “The Genetic Detective”      Net:    ABC        Total Viewers:  3.2 million

Rank:       Show:  “Don’t”        Net: ABC            Total Viewers:  4.2 million

Rank:         Show: “Game On!”        Net: CBS          Total Viewers: 4.5 million

Rank:         Show: “Ultimate Tag”       Net: Fox       Total Viewers:    4.6 million

