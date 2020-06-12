With all due respect to “America’s Got Talent,” summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts — at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn’t generally a vote of confidence from the network.

Due to coronavirus production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Scroll down to see how each freshman show’s debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers.

Rank: Show: “Labor of Love” Net: Fox Total Viewers: 909,000

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rank: Show: “Stargirl”* Net: The CW Total Viewers: 1.2 million *Network debut of DC Universe series

Rank: Show: “Celebrity Watch Party” Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.8 million

Rank: Show: “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!” Net: ABC Total Viewers: 2.4 million

Rank: Show: “The Genetic Detective” Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.2 million

Rank: Show: “Don’t” Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.2 million

Rank: Show: “Game On!” Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.5 million

Rank: Show: “Ultimate Tag” Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.6 million

Read original story 8 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Don’t’ to ‘Labor of Love’ (Photos) At TheWrap