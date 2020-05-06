8 Summer TV Shows that Everyone Will Be Talking About

From Netflix to Amazon Prime, we are plush with streaming options. Since not every series captures our attention like Love Is Blind, we compiled a list of upcoming summer TV shows that will definitely be worth the binge-watch.

Keep reading for eight upcoming series to look out for.

1. 'Dead to Me'

When does it premiere? May 8 on Netflix

Who’s in it? Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini

Season two picks up right where we left off in season one. You know, with—well, we don’t want to spoil it if you haven’t watched, so get going.

2. 'I Know This Much Is True'

When does it premiere? May 10 on HBO

Who’s in it? Mark Ruffalo, Philip Ettinger, Kathryn Hahn and Melissa Leo

Based on the novel by Wally Lamb, it tells the story of identical twins (both played by Ruffalo). The problem? One has schizophrenia and the other is battling inner demons of his own.

3. 'Snowpiercer'

When does it premiere? May 17 on TNT

Who’s in it? Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs and Mickey Sumner

It’s a prequel to Bong Joon Ho’s 2013 film of the same name, meaning it takes place before the now-famous train revolution. *Sniff, sniff* Is that an Emmy we smell?

4. 'The Big Flower Fight'

When does it premiere? May 18 on Netflix

Who’s in it? Head judge Kristen Griffith VanderYacht, along with hosts Vic Reeves and Natasia Demetriou

If you love The Great British Bake Off, you will love this new series, where teams are tasked with creating floral arrangements. *Cue the impossible challenges*

5. 'Homecoming'

When does it premiere? May 22 on Amazon Prime

Who’s in it? Janelle Monáe, Hong Chau and Chris Cooper

Unlike the first season, the next installment will feature both a new story line and new characters, so prepare for another equally mind-blowing mystery.

6. 'Space Force'

When does it premiere? May 29 on Netflix

Who’s in it? Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz and Lisa Kudrow

Meet Mark R. Naird, a decorated Air Force pilot who is tasked with leading the U.S. Armed Forces’ newest branch: Space Force.

7. 'Quiz'

When does it premiere? May 31 on AMC

Who’s in it? Matthew Macfadyen, Sian Clifford and Mark Bonnar

Remember Charles and Diana Ingram, the couple who tried (and failed) to scam the game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? This is their story…adapted for TV.

8. 'Dirty John: Betty'

When does it premiere? June 2 on USA Network

Who’s in it? Amanda Peet and Christian Slater

Season two of the anthology series explores an entirely different true story that is (almost) too bonkers to believe. Introducing Betty Broderick.

