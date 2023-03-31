8 summer dresses for when you feel like a gremlin on the inside but want to be cute on the outside

You know those days when you’re emotionally the human embodiment of old sweats and fifth-day hair? Yeah, we’ve all been there. Like, yes, you want to be put-together and feel easy, breezy, beautiful CoverGirl but without any of the effort.

This is especially now that summer is basically. Even your inner gremlin wants to don a cute outfit when the weather is warm. And that’s why summer dresses exist. All you need to do is just throw on your favorite summer dress, slather your face with SPF and walk out the door, and you’re serving a look.

So, we’ve rounded up the most comfortable, easy-to-wear summer dresses for those days that you want to look cute but are feeling anything but. These styles are all so effortlessly stylish that they might even make our gremlins want to get out in the sun.

ASTR The Label’s cotton dress is incredibly soft and lightweight. It’s designed with a sweetheart neck and puff sleeves that feel romantic, plus a cinched waist and tiered skirt for an effortlessly flattering fit.

Also featuring a tiered skirt, Blu Pepper’s button-up dress is printed in blooming florals that we just can’t get enough of. It has fluttered cap sleeves for a little bit of elegance. We love this dress because it looks just as good with sneakers as it does with heels.

This Kensie dress is made from embroidered chiffon, but don’t get tricked into thinking it isn’t comfortable. It’s designed in a faux-wrap silhouette, so it’s easy to just slip into.

Easy dressing meets sustainability in this option from BP. It’s made from organic cotton with all-over ribbing that feels comfortable and looks flattering. Plus, that cutout back! It has an adjustable tie closure, so it can be as tight or loose-fitting as you want.

Prints are perfect for making a simple style look like so much more. This babydoll dress by CeCe is designed in small, cartoon-like florals against a peppy pink base. Not into pink? It also comes in blue, green and red.

When you’re looking for an easy fit, nothing is better than smocking. The back texture of this Vince Camuto number feels stretchy and lightweight against the skin.

This trendy piece from Open Edit has a swirly print all over, which looks great with the long sleeves and puff shoulders. It gets bonus points for the thigh slit because it’s high enough to move freely and show off a little (lotta) leg.

We couldn’t finish out the roundup without throwing in just one more floral print! ASOS DESIGN’s dress has a vibrant palette that reminds us of ’60s flower-power styles. It also features self-tie bows at the neck for a sweet finish.

