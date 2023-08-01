8 Substitutes for Baking Powder to Use When You Run Out

Flat, dense cookies? Not a chance.

Baking powder is one of those ingredients that you might take for granted in your pantry until you desperately need it. Its role in baking (which is equally an art and a science) is to give your baked goods the perfect light, airy texture. It’s often confused with baking soda, but the two are not the same. They both help baked goods rise, but they create different chemical reactions.



Routine home bakers likely keep extra baking powder on hand since it’s oh so important, but if you seldom use your oven, you may run out without even noticing. When baking powder isn’t an option, try one of these clever substitutes for the crucial ingredient to get the same fluffy results.



Cream of Tartar and Baking Soda

Baking powder usually contains cream of tartar, so this is the best swap. To make it, mix together ¼ teaspoon of baking soda and ½ teaspoon of cream of tartar. Since cream of tartar is flavorless, it won’t affect the taste of your final product, so this is a versatile substitution.

Lemon Juice and Baking Soda

Lemon juice is acidic, which makes it a suitable swap for baking powder since the ingredient also contains an acid. To make this substitution work, you’ll need to combine ½ teaspoon of lemon juice with ¼ teaspoon of baking soda. Lemon juice has a tangy taste, so it could affect the flavor of whatever you’re making. This would be ideal for lemony goods, like lemon bars.

Buttermilk and Baking Soda

Noticing a pattern here? Combining baking soda with other ingredients can help you get the effects of baking powder even if you’ve run out. Here, you’ll add some buttermilk (aka slightly acidic milk) and baking soda to your mixture—but not at the same time. First, add an extra ¼ teaspoon of baking soda to your dry ingredients. Then, add a ½ cup of buttermilk to your wet ingredients.



Now, you’ll have to improvise a little since you’re adding more liquid, which can make your batter runny. So, try to find ways to reduce liquids in other areas of your recipe.

Molasses and Baking Soda

Molasses is sweet, gooey, and a staple in baking. It’s slightly acidic, so it makes sense that it could be used as a baking powder substitute. To make this swap, mix ¼ cup of molasses with ¼ teaspoon of baking soda. Just keep in mind that this extra liquid could throw off the consistency of your batter, and it may make it sweeter. You may need to adjust accordingly.

Yogurt and Baking Soda

Since yogurt is fermented milk, it has the acidity that’s needed to replace baking powder. Follow the same ratio and instructions as the buttermilk hack from before—add ½ cup of yogurt to your wet ingredients, and an extra ¼ teaspoon of baking soda to your dry ingredients. You’ll have to reduce your other wet ingredients by a ½ cup though, to prevent the batter from being too runny.

Vinegar and Baking Soda

Since it’s acidic in nature, vinegar can be used to swap out baking powder in recipes for baking. Vinegar has a distinct taste, so this sub will be best used in recipes that call for plenty of sugar, such as cookies and cakes. To make this swap, add ½ teaspoon of vinegar and ¼ teaspoon of baking soda to your recipe.

Club Soda

Club soda already contains baking soda, so adding it to your pancake and waffle batter is a well-known hack for getting these breakfast favorites to rise and have that fluffy texture. Simply use club soda in lieu of any other liquid in your recipe, such as water or milk.

Self-Rising Flour

Baking powder is one of the ingredients used in self-rising flour, so naturally, it’s a great substitution. All you have to do is replace the regular flour your recipe calls for with self-rising flour. You’ll want to omit both baking powder and baking soda if you utilize this hack, since they won’t be needed. Use this substitute in any recipe that calls for flour, such as cupcakes, cookies, and pancakes.



