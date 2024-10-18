8 stories about Mark Pope’s return to Kentucky basketball as men’s head coach

Mark Pope, the new head coach for Kentucky men’s basketball, brings a compelling blend of experience and connections to his alma mater.

A former captain of the 1996 national championship team, Pope has had an unusual career trajectory, from playing in the NBA to pursuing medical school before transitioning into coaching.

His nine-year coaching record, primarily at BYU, is 110-51, a run that included two NCAA Tournament berths and significant success through the transfer portal.

Pope’s five-year contract with Kentucky includes performance and academic incentives and a starting salary of $5 million, set to increase annually.

These stories track his return home.

The summary above was drafted with the help of AI tools and edited by journalists in our News division. All stories below were reported, written and edited by McClatchy journalists.

NO. 1: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT NEW KENTUCKY BASKETBALL COACH AND 1996 NATIONAL CHAMPION MARK POPE

A familiar name is the pick to follow John Calipari as Kentucky coach. | Published April 12, 2024 | Read Full Story by Jon Hale







NO. 2: ANALYSTS WEIGH IN ON UK HIRING MARK POPE: FROM ‘GREAT MOVE’ TO FANS AREN’T ‘GONNA GO WILD’

A collection of comments by national media members on Kentucky selecting Mark Pope to replace John Calipari. | Published April 12, 2024 | Read Full Story by Dennis Varney

NO. 3: COACH MARK POPE’S CONTRACT WITH UK BASKETBALL IS NOW OFFICIAL. HERE ARE THE DETAILS.

The Herald-Leader has reviewed the terms of Mark Pope’s contract as the UK men’s basketball coach. Here’s a closer look at the details. | Published May 28, 2024 | Read Full Story by Ben Roberts

NO. 4: UK MEN’S BASKETBALL COACH MARK POPE BUYS LEXINGTON HOME IN GATED ESTATE

Details on where the top Wildcat will have his new Kentucky den. | Published July 8, 2024 | Read Full Story by Janet Patton







NO. 5: MARK POPE’S KENTUCKY BASKETBALL CONTRACT INCLUDES SEVERAL INCENTIVES AND REGULAR RAISES

The Herald-Leader obtained the outline of Mark Pope’s UK contract through the state open records law. | Published April 15, 2024 | Read Full Story by Jon Hale

NO. 6: MARK POPE’S ORIGIN STORY SAYS A LOT ABOUT THE COACH TODAY. FROM THE HERALD-LEADER ARCHIVES.

Revisiting a story about Kentucky’s new men’s basketball coach written the day before his Senior Night at UK in 1996. | Published April 22, 2024 | Read Full Story







NO. 7: MARK POPE IS THE NEW UK COACH. WHAT IS HIS HISTORY WITH HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RECRUITING?

In contrast to John Calipari, new Kentucky coach Mark Pope is light on high-level high school recruiting experience. | Published April 12, 2024 | Read Full Story by Cameron Drummond







NO. 8: MARK POPE CONFIRMED AS KENTUCKY’S BASKETBALL COACH. ‘HANGING A BANNER IS THE EXPECTATION.’

Mark Pope, a member of Kentucky’s 1996 national championship team, is officially named the UK men’s basketball coach, replacing John Calipari. | Published April 12, 2024 | Read Full Story by Ben Roberts

This report was produced with the help of AI tools, which summarized previous stories reported and written by McClatchy journalists. It was edited by journalists in our News division.