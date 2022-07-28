19 Teen Clothing Stores to Shop Online for the Trendiest Wardrobe

That coming-of-age period for a teenager marks the perfect time to experiment with their personal styles. But, a new generation means a new bout of trends. These days, social media like TikTok dictates what the average teen fills their wardrobe with, including fashion trends that span Y2K, Coastal Grandmother, cottage core or too-cool-for-school graphic tees and joggers (that, in most parents' opinions, look like pajamas).

Luckily, there are plenty of teen clothing stores online to choose from to find the most up-to-date (read: coolest) clothing and accessories. And since there's a chance mom and dad are shopping, we made sure to include a number of pieces that make great gifts for teen girls and gifts for teen boys.

H&M

Who doesn't love a graphic tee? H&M has lots of them, plus plenty of styles and sizes to choose from. It's one of the best places to stock up on runway-inspired pieces at a wallet-friendly price.

Francesca's

This boho boutique offers the cutest everyday things, including frilly dresses with tassels galore. Plus, Francesca's is stocked full with matching accessories and cool gifts at a not-so-terrible price.

Urban Outfitters

Even the hard-to-please fashionista or fashionisto will find something that's worth their paycheck. With fashions for everyone, Urban Outfitters remains one of the trendiest one-stop shops out there, especially if your teen is into colorful dresses, scrunchies, low-rise jeans and graphic tees.

Lulus

Let Lulus be there for all their homecomings, proms, graduations and vacations — the online retailer offers dresses upon dresses, plus the cutest shoes to match. No matter their fashion sense, there's styles for everyone, including western, maximalism, boho and beyond.

Abercrombie & Fitch

A whiff of Abercrombie's cologne may take you back, but a quick browse through the new styles proves that it's come a long way from the logo tees of years past. Abercrombie & Fitch's collection is full of Instagram-worthy pieces like cozy teddy jackets and functional exercise dresses. It's pricey, but there are frequent markdowns and most styles (denim jackets and jeans, especially) can be worn all the way through your teen's college years.

Bershka

Like the little sister of Zara, Bershka offers the same chic vibes but for less. When that summer job calls, shop polished vests, sweater tops and more. Its flattering cuts like low-rise bottoms will fit right in with the trends.

Old Navy

Growth spurt? Go ahead, and refresh their entire wardrobe with Old Navy's affordable selection of ahead-of-the-trend tees, sweaters, dresses and more. And since the store is known for its jeans (and its insanely low prices), stock up on a few pairs the next time they go on sale.

Lululemon

No teen closet is complete without a staple from this activewear brand. Though a bit pricey, teens can wear Lululemon to school while lounging at home or playing sports.

Gap

Rather than steal from parents' closet, teens can visit Gap for a selection of retro and 90s-esque attire. It's a great place to find basics with tons of sales frequently going on.

American Eagle Outfitters

A leader in the body positivity movement, American Eagle Outfitters carries affordable styles in a wide array of sizes, ranging from XXS - XXL and 00-24 in women, and XXS - XL and 26-48 in men. The same is true for its sister brand Aerie, which enforces "Real You Sizing" to encourage people of all shapes and sizes to embrace the fact that "feelings change, moods change and bodies change."

ASOS

The sheer amount of options at ASOS ensures they'll have something trendy for every occasion. You can't do better in terms of price and selection with tons of under-$15 dress options. The Britain-based brand carries a cool collection of Euro-inspired styles. Plus, they offer a forgiving free returns policy.

CottonOn

Let's face it — comfy cute never fails. Luckily, CottonOn's got all the best loungewear basics for teens, ranging from colorful matching sets to band tees. Every piece here is age-appropriate without looking boring. Even better, most styles revolve around the $25-$45 price point.

Target

A trip to Target is already in your weekly rotation, but now you have another excuse: The do-it-all store carries a variety of clothes and accessories that teens and parents will both love (a true victory). There are tons of different collections to choose from, including Wild Fable, Xhilaration and Colsie. You can even get Levi's here. Plus, its athleticwear rivals luxury brands with its comfy, quality fabrics.

Free People

From flowy maxi dresses to chunky knits, Free People has everything your teen wants. When they're headed to the hallways of high school, the brand will fill their closet with cute staples and loungewear. Keeping them feeling comfy and looking cute!

Reformation

Every cool girl shops at Reformation. Think silk dresses and chic silhouettes that stand the test of time. Of course, the caveat is that it tends to skew pricey, but it's a great investment for pieces they'll keep throughout different seasons.

Zara

Activate business mode with Zara's youthful, but sophisticated workwear. You can find their first-ever blazer to follow them through every interview of their young adult life. Basics come in bright pops of color for a fun, but polished look.

Baublebar

Accessorize to the max with budget-friendly jewelry that looks just as quality as high-end options. To add their own quirky spin, BaubleBar offers a great custom collection that spans phone cases, bracelets and more. Plus, they frequently carry collabs, including an ongoing one with Disney.

Aeropostale

Many remember Aeropostale as the place to get tees. Now, it's fully embracing Gen Z trends like Y2K wide-leg jeans, halter tops and more. Almost always, you'll find great markdowns on back-to-school finds.

PacSun

The penultimate teen store, PacSun is the crossover of teenage dream brands like PacSun originals, Brandy Melville, Adidas and LA Hearts. Its array of fashionable fun prints boasts surfer and skater aesthetics.

