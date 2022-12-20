8 Sneakers Releasing This Week: Nike x Stussy, Off-White™ and New Balance x Salehe Bembury
This week's sneaker release calendar includes some of the footwear world's most anticipated releases, from the coveted Nike x Stussy Air Penny 2 to the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra -- designed by the late Virgil Abloh himself.
Elsewhere, our weekly roundup includes the forthcoming New Balance 990V2 silhouette from American footwear designer and Vice President of sneakers at Versace, Salehe Bembury. So far, everything Bembury's touched has turned to gold, from his wavy Crocs to his secretive Moncler kicks, so we expect that the latest New Balance collab will sell out pretty quickly.
Reebok also makes its way into our release calendar this week, as its collaboration with London-based label Maharishi lands on December 23. Juxtaposing its matte ripstop upper with reflective 3M beading, the military-style sneaker arrives in a clean black colorway with subtle branding. Plus, this week's list includes the highly-anticipated Converse x A-COLD-WALL Geo Forma Boot, perfect for the winter season.
Keep scrolling for a rundown of our favorite drops happening this week from Nike and Off-White, New Balance and Salehe Bembury, Converse and more.
Nike x Stussy Air Penny 2 in Green/Black
Release Date: December 20
Price: $200
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Nike x Stussy Air Penny 2 in Black/White
Release Date: December 20
Price: $200
Where to Buy: SNKRS
New Balance x Salehe Bembury 990V2
Release Date: December 22
Price: $200
Where to Buy: New Balance
Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra
Release Date: December 20
Price: $210
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Converse x A-COLD-WALL* Geo Forma Boot
Release Date: December 20
Price: $150
Where to Buy: SNKRS
Maharishi x Reebok Classic Leather 'Ripstop'
Release Date: December 23
Price: $150
Where to Buy: Reebok and Maharishi
adidas COS Supernova
Release Date: December 20
Price: $145 approx
Where to Buy: adidas
Nike Women's Dunk Low in Light Orewood Brown
Release Date: December 22
Price: $120 approx
Where to Buy: SNKRS