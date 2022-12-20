8 Sneakers Releasing This Week: Nike x Stussy, Off-White™ and New Balance x Salehe Bembury

This week's sneaker release calendar includes some of the footwear world's most anticipated releases, from the coveted Nike x Stussy Air Penny 2 to the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra -- designed by the late Virgil Abloh himself.

Elsewhere, our weekly roundup includes the forthcoming New Balance 990V2 silhouette from American footwear designer and Vice President of sneakers at Versace, Salehe Bembury. So far, everything Bembury's touched has turned to gold, from his wavy Crocs to his secretive Moncler kicks, so we expect that the latest New Balance collab will sell out pretty quickly.

Reebok also makes its way into our release calendar this week, as its collaboration with London-based label Maharishi lands on December 23. Juxtaposing its matte ripstop upper with reflective 3M beading, the military-style sneaker arrives in a clean black colorway with subtle branding. Plus, this week's list includes the highly-anticipated Converse x A-COLD-WALL Geo Forma Boot, perfect for the winter season.

Keep scrolling for a rundown of our favorite drops happening this week from Nike and Off-White, New Balance and Salehe Bembury, Converse and more.

Nike x Stussy Air Penny 2 in Green/Black

Release Date: December 20

Price: $200

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Nike x Stussy Air Penny 2 in Black/White

Release Date: December 20

Price: $200

Where to Buy: SNKRS

New Balance x Salehe Bembury 990V2

Release Date: December 22

Price: $200

Where to Buy: New Balance

Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra

Release Date: December 20

Price: $210

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Converse x A-COLD-WALL* Geo Forma Boot

Release Date: December 20

Price: $150

Where to Buy: SNKRS

Maharishi x Reebok Classic Leather 'Ripstop'

Release Date: December 23

Price: $150

Where to Buy: Reebok and Maharishi

adidas COS Supernova

Release Date: December 20

Price: $145 approx

Where to Buy: adidas

Nike Women's Dunk Low in Light Orewood Brown

Release Date: December 22

Price: $120 approx

Where to Buy: SNKRS