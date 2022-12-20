8 Sneakers Releasing This Week: Nike x Stussy, Off-White™ and New Balance x Salehe Bembury

Navi Ahluwalia
·2 min read

This week's sneaker release calendar includes some of the footwear world's most anticipated releases, from the coveted Nike x Stussy Air Penny 2 to the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra -- designed by the late Virgil Abloh himself.

Elsewhere, our weekly roundup includes the forthcoming New Balance 990V2 silhouette from American footwear designer and Vice President of sneakers at Versace, Salehe Bembury. So far, everything Bembury's touched has turned to gold, from his wavy Crocs to his secretive Moncler kicks, so we expect that the latest New Balance collab will sell out pretty quickly.

Reebok also makes its way into our release calendar this week, as its collaboration with London-based label Maharishi lands on December 23. Juxtaposing its matte ripstop upper with reflective 3M beading, the military-style sneaker arrives in a clean black colorway with subtle branding. Plus, this week's list includes the highly-anticipated Converse x A-COLD-WALL Geo Forma Boot, perfect for the winter season.

Keep scrolling for a rundown of our favorite drops happening this week from Nike and Off-White, New Balance and Salehe Bembury, Converse and more.

Nike x Stussy Air Penny 2 in Green/Black

sneakers nike off white stussy adidas new balance salehe bembury reebok maharishi
sneakers nike off white stussy adidas new balance salehe bembury reebok maharishi

Release Date: December 20
Price: $200
Where to Buy: SNKRS

Nike x Stussy Air Penny 2 in Black/White

sneakers nike off white stussy adidas new balance salehe bembury reebok maharishi
sneakers nike off white stussy adidas new balance salehe bembury reebok maharishi

Release Date: December 20
Price: $200
Where to Buy: SNKRS

New Balance x Salehe Bembury 990V2

sneakers nike off white stussy adidas new balance salehe bembury reebok maharishi
sneakers nike off white stussy adidas new balance salehe bembury reebok maharishi

Release Date: December 22
Price: $200
Where to Buy: New Balance

Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra

sneakers nike off white stussy adidas new balance salehe bembury reebok maharishi
sneakers nike off white stussy adidas new balance salehe bembury reebok maharishi

Release Date: December 20
Price: $210
Where to Buy: SNKRS

Converse x A-COLD-WALL* Geo Forma Boot

sneakers nike off white stussy adidas new balance salehe bembury reebok maharishi
sneakers nike off white stussy adidas new balance salehe bembury reebok maharishi

Release Date: December 20
Price: $150
Where to Buy: SNKRS

Maharishi x Reebok Classic Leather 'Ripstop'

sneakers nike off white stussy adidas new balance salehe bembury reebok maharishi
sneakers nike off white stussy adidas new balance salehe bembury reebok maharishi

Release Date: December 23
Price: $150
Where to Buy: Reebok and Maharishi

adidas COS Supernova

sneakers nike off white stussy adidas new balance salehe bembury reebok maharishi
sneakers nike off white stussy adidas new balance salehe bembury reebok maharishi

Release Date: December 20
Price: $145 approx
Where to Buy: adidas

Nike Women's Dunk Low in Light Orewood Brown

sneakers nike off white stussy adidas new balance salehe bembury reebok maharishi
sneakers nike off white stussy adidas new balance salehe bembury reebok maharishi

Release Date: December 22
Price: $120 approx
Where to Buy: SNKRS

Latest Stories

  • Two teens killed when group shows up with guns after online fight, Georgia police say

    Three other minors were injured in the shootout, according to police.

  • China Covid: Health expert predicts three winter waves

    The country is currently facing a spike in cases after restrictions were eased earlier this month.

  • Nike sales may soar as discounts draw shoppers; margin squeeze looms

    Nike Inc is expected to report a big bump in second-quarter sales, as it offered deep discounts on its shoes and sportswear to keep the interest of recession-wary shoppers in its brand and clear excess inventory. Analysts are projecting a near 11% jump in quarterly sales as a bounce in its U.S. business may help overcome weakness in the China market. "While retailers were initially worried about the amount of Nike inventory being shipped, the consumer is showing up and buying the Nike brand," Credit Suisse analyst Michael Binetti wrote in a note on Friday.

  • Elon Musk reveals why Washington Post reporter was suspended from Twitter

    ‘Temp suspension due to prior doxxing action by this account. Will be lifted shortly,’ Twitter CEO writes

  • German military swaps APCs for NATO force after breakdowns

    BERLIN (AP) — Defense officials said Monday that Germany is readying decades-old armored personnel carriers for a key NATO force after the modern vehicles that should have been deployed suffered a mass breakdown. Germany is scheduled to take the rotating lead of NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, or VJTF, on Jan. 1. The German army's 37th Panzergrenadier Brigade had originally earmarked dozens of modern Puma APCs for the force, but during a recent military exercise all 18 Pumas deploye

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Wilson's up-and-down Jets return ends in disappointment

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson's comeback story was going about as well as he and the New York Jets could've hoped. There were big-time throws, a pretty touchdown and loud cheers from the MetLife Stadium crowd. Then came the second half. And a devastating ending. Wilson had a costly interception to open the third quarter and the offense mostly stumbled after a promising start in a 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday that dealt a huge blow to New York's playoff hopes. “Just the up

  • Canadian short track relay teams skate onto podium at Kazakhstan World Cup

    The Canadian short track relay teams both landed on the podium at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. The men's team of William Dandjinou, Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold in the 5,000-metre relay. The Canadians finished in a time of six minutes 54.91 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands (6:54.935) and Japan (6:55.648). WATCH | Canadian men strike relay gold: "The team is really happy with today's results, it gives us a lot of confidence for the last ha

  • Boucher: 'My biggest pet peeve is players not wearing deodorant'

    On the latest episode of 'Hustle Play', Chris Boucher reveals his biggest pet peeves, on and off the court, including the challenge of guarding an opponent who's not wearing deodorant.

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Canada concludes Calgary's speedskating World Cup with mass start medal haul

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin returned to the podium in her signature race, while Connor Howe and Hayden Mayeur took advantage of chaos on the final day of a speedskating World Cup in Calgary. The Canadians produced three mass start medals Sunday. Ottawa's Blondin was second among women and Howe of Canmore, Alta., and Toronto's Mayeur were second and third respectively in the men's race. Blondin crossed the line behind Irene Schouten of the Netherlands, which mirrored the result of the women's mass s

  • Reinhart, Bobrovsky lead Panthers past skidding Devils 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves as the Florida Panthers beat New Jersey 4-2 Saturday night, handing the first-place Devils their fifth straight loss. Gustav Forsling and Carter Verhaege also scored and Aaron Ekblad had two assists for Florida, which beat New Jersey for the fifth time in six meetings and improved to 4-1-0 in its last five visits to Prudential Center. Bobrovsky, making his sixth straight start, got his 343rd career victory and impro

  • Mark Winokur steps aside as Tim Matthews takes over as GM of the Toronto Arrows

    TORONTO — Mark Winokur, who has headed up the Toronto Arrows since their inception in 2017, has stepped down as the Major League Rugby's team's chief operating officer and general manager. Tim Matthews took over Winokur's duties in the role of vice-president and GM on Monday. Winokur will stay on as a senior adviser and report to club president Bill Webb, the team said. Winokur led the Arrows through two exhibition seasons before the team joined Major League Rugby in 2019. The club went 28-25 in

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Paul scores season-high 28, Suns roll past Lakers 130-104

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night. The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness). The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Samuel Charron, Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer's top Para, futsal players

    TORONTO — Samuel Charron has been named Canada Soccer’s Para Soccer Player of the Year for a third time with Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year. Charron, who has been part of the Canadian program since 2010, also won the award in 2016 and '19. He has represented Canada at five International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cups and was named player of the tournament award in 2019 and 2022. The 24-year-old from Ottawa has 48 career goals in 56 internatio