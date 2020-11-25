8 simple winter cleaning tips for a sparkling home

Photo credit: d3sign - Getty Images

From Country Living

Winter is just around the corner, which means many of us will be snuggling up indoors to keep warm. In order to get your home feeling clean and cosy, it's time to slip on your cleaning gloves and get certain tasks ticked off.

From dusting the carpet to deep cleaning curtains, a good winter cleaning routine will help to get your home set for the festive season. "Constantly changing weather conditions and varying temperatures, means we often carry a lot of dirt into our houses," say the team at Helpling.

"With most of us now working from home, having a clean house is even more important than usual to make it as comfortable and cosy as possible."

Not sure where to begin? Take a look at the eight top tips below...



1. Use a checklist

From those mammoth tasks to little dusty corners, using room checklists will help you to never forget a spot again — and tick everything off before Christmas. You can either write a list on paper or download an easy-to-use cleaning app to help you organise like a pro.

2. Clean your radiators

While it was revealed that the 3rd October is the most popular date for Brits to turn the heating on, many choose to hit the switch as soon as the temperatures plummet. Whether yours is on yet or not, it's vital you give your radiators a thorough clean.

The team advise: "Cleaning your radiators is also important to allow heat to circulate properly. Would you have guessed that dust trapped in the radiator can reduce the heating power by up to 30%? A neat trick is to use a damp cloth and some vinegar-based cleaner to wipe down the radiator. Afterwards, make sure to dry it off and voilà – enjoy a warm, cosy home."

3. Don't forget the windows

Smears and streaks can easily be seen on windows, especially when the winter sunlight shines through. Give yours a good clean using a wet cloth. First, clean the frame, removing any cobwebs or dust. Next, clean your window (you can use fabric softener for a streak-free shine). Dry everything off with a kitchen cloth to avoid any water stains.

Story continues

Photo credit: Pattanaphong Khuankaew - Getty Images

4. Check your fireplace

There's nothing better than a crackling fireplace to warm your room on a cold winter's day, but it's important you check the safety measures first. During the summer months, dirt (and sometimes inquisitive animals) can hide in chimneys, so give them a good clean before lighting.

"It's really important to make sure your smoke alarms are working and in good order to quickly alert you to any danger. In addition, before you use your fireplace the first time this year, make sure it's working properly and clean!"

5. Get the dust out of your carpets

If not cleaned regularly, carpets can harbour dust, dirt, bacteria and pet hair. Relax this winter by giving them deep clean; from machine carpet cleaners to scrubbing by hand, there are plenty of ways you can get your carpet looking as good as new.



"To really be able to enjoy the warm and soft feeling underneath your feet in winter, make sure you clean your carpets thoroughly. Larger carpets or rugs should be shaken outdoors over a fence at least two to four times a year. Handy tip – ever fancied yourself as a tennis player? Well, use a tennis racket to beat the rug or carpet!"

Photo credit: NIPITPHON - Getty Images

6. Clean your curtains and shutters

While not necessarily visible, curtains hold everything from pollen to traffic fumes. The team explain you should try to clean them at least twice a year in the washing machine. "Hang the curtains when they're still wet. This way they don't get crinkly," they say.

7. Look out for hidden germs

From remote controls to door handles and laptops, don't forget to clean areas potentially harbouring bacteria. Often places we forget to clean, long-lasting viruses can survive for several weeks on objects like these. Use a disinfectant or vinegar-based cleaning solution to keep them clean.



Photo credit: d3sign - Getty Images

8. Clean blankets and pillows

Love to cosy up with a soft blanket? Don't forget to give those a clean too! 'Just put them in the washing machine. Always wash duvets and pillows separately at 40 to 60 degrees Celsius, depending on the product. Extra tip: add a tennis ball to make sure the feathers don't stick together. We promise sleep is much better covered in clean blankets,' say the team.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP

In need of some positivity or not able to make it to the shops? Subscribe to Subscribe to Country Living magazine today and get each issue delivered directly to your door.

You Might Also Like