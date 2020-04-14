8 Simple Gym Equipment Swaps That'll Make Your Home Workouts More Effective

Photo credit: Getty Images

Maintaining your fitness routine during social distancing can feel monotonous after a while. Bodyweight exercises and planks probably feel stale by this point, and doing jumping jacks and burpees ad nauseam will most likely make you want to throw in the proverbial sweat towel altogether. Fortunately, simple gym equipment swaps help relieve the monotony, keep you motivated, and boost the intensity of your home workouts. And no need to feel like you have to work out for hours at home; even workouts as short as five or 10 minutes have been shown to provide health benefits.

If you’re used to long workouts at the gym, this might take some getting used to, but you may find that you actually enjoy these efficient sessions over lengthier ones. Check out these simple at-home solutions trainers and physical therapists recommend to keep yourself physically fit while the quarantine continues.

Gym Equipment Alternatives

Instead of using a leg curl machine, try using dishtowels.

“A good substitute for the leg curl machine at the gym, which works the hamstrings, is using dish towels as exercise gliders,” Hailey Harper Babcock, PMA Pilates instructor and personal trainer, tells Woman’s Day. To start, lie on your back with your knees bent and feet on the towels.

“Lift your hips up and begin slowly pressing your feet (and towels) away from you. Once your legs are almost straight, lower your butt down and draw your knees back in. Once you get stronger, keep your hips up as you bend and straighten your legs. The final progression is holding the hips up and doing one leg at a time.”

Instead of using a back-extension machine, have someone sit on your legs.

“In lieu of a prone back-extension machine, I draped myself over a table (so that my torso was hanging in the air, I was hinged at the hips, and my back and legs were supported on the table) and had one of my kids sit on my legs,” Babcock explains. “Then I engaged my abdominals and slowly lifted my torso up and lowered it back down.”

Instead of using a Stairmaster, try using regular stairs.

“If you have a flight of stairs in your house or apartment, it’s perfect for cardio,” Becky Schwartzman, MS, ATC, CPT, tells Woman’s Day.

“You can jog or even just walk up and down the stairs. Twenty or 30 minutes of that is a great way to get a solid workout in. If you want to make it even more challenging, grab two heavy items and take them up and down the stairs with you!"

Dumbbell or Kettlebell Alternatives

Instead of a kettlebell, try using a gallon jug of milk.

“If you have a gallon of milk in the fridge, don’t throw it out when it’s done. You can refill it to use as a kettlebell alternative for a variety of exercises,” Dr. Jason Levine, Doctor of Physical Therapy, tells Woman’s Day. You can adjust the weight in it by how much you fill the container. Just measure the weight in it by weighing yourself, then weighing yourself holding the bottle, and subtracting the difference.



“You can also try filling the jug with different materials, like sand or dirt, to make it heavier. It can be used for kettlebell swings, bicep curls, squats, and more.”





Instead of a heavy dumbbell, try filling a backpack with books or canned food.

“Instead of just using water bottles or cans on their own as weights, which don’t provide a lot of load, you can grab a small duffel bag and fill it full of books, cans, or anything else that’s weighted,” Babcock says.

“This is perfect for goblet squats, lunges, overhead presses, chest presses, and hip thrusts. I recommend starting with roughly 10 pounds of weight if you’re using it for squats, and adding 5 to 10 more pounds by the end of the week (if you’re using it for leg weight). Upper body increments will advance in smaller stages, maybe 1 to 2 pounds a week.”

Prop Alternatives and Modifications

Instead of battle ropes, try using a comforter.

“Take a heavy comforter, grab it from both sides, and use it as battle ropes by making wave motions with your arms (either doing one arm at a time or both together),” Levine says. “Start by trying to do it for 20 seconds, and then slowly add on time to make it more challenging as tolerated.”

Instead of a stretch strap, try using a towel.

“A towel is an easy swap for a stretch strap and can be used to help with all sorts of stretches and self-joint mobilizations,” says Levine.

Try this upper body stretch: pull apart the towel in front of you a little wider than arms-width and lift both arms overhead as far as possible.

To make any leg move harder, hold light weight overhead.

“If you want to make your lunges or squats more challenging and only have light weights, try holding two cans of soup or broth overhead,” explains Schwartzman. “It challenges your balance point, making the movement harder. Hold your arms straight up and try reaching for the ceiling.”

Hopefully you have some new inspiration to get off the couch and start moving. Remember: a little goes a long way. So grab a milk jug, dust off an old towel, and show that quarantine fifteen who’s really in charge.

