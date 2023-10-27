8 Signs You’ve Moved Past Middle Class — Even If You Still Feel Low on Cash

Geber86 / iStock.com

Say you’ve been working hard to get your finances in order — making wise investments, saving money, doing the work. But, you’re still pinching pennies and don’t feel like you’ve reached a new economic threshold.

It can be difficult gauging when things are actually going right in terms of money, especially when you’re still low on cash. But as finance expert and CEO of Champion Leadership Group, Jeff Mains, explains: You should consider other factors, like stability, when determining if you’ve entered the upper middle class. Below are some key indicators that show you’ve reached a new financial bracket.

You Boast a Higher Income

“Upper middle-= class people usually have a regular, above-average income that covers basic needs without worrying about money,” said Mains.

When determining your status, you should keep an eye on the bigger picture. Having a higher income means you get to enjoy a higher quality of life. This means you can afford better housing, education, healthcare and leisure activities in your downtime. You’ll also have the resources to invest in your well-being and for your family, which is a hallmark of the upper middle class.

You should have more money for savings, investments and discretionary expenses as well, Mains added. If you’re still low on cash despite a good paycheck, he explained that your spending and budgeting may need to change. “If you’re squeezing pennies despite a decent income, it may be time to examine your financial plans, seek help, and make adjustments to maximize your newfound socioeconomic standing.”

You’ve Built Up Decent Savings

Having good savings means you’re not living paycheck to paycheck and can weather unexpected financial storms without it disrupting your lifestyle. A key sign of the upper middle class is having a substantial emergency fund, which provides a safety net for unexpected expenses like medical bills, car repairs, or home maintenance costs. This financial cushion is a huge sign of financial stability.

“A healthy net worth means you’ve stashed away some money, giving you a financial safety net. It’s like a comfort zone for your finances,” said Rob Whaley, a finance specialist at Horizon Finance Group.

Homeownership

“Having a home that suits your lifestyle is another big clue,” Whaley noted. “It means you can afford a place that fits what you’re looking for, which shows you’re in a decent financial position.”

“Sure, this journey might involve keeping an eye on your spending because a more comfortable lifestyle can come with higher costs,” he added. “But having assets and a cozy home signals that you’re in the upper middle class, even if you need to pinch pennies now and then. It’s a sign of your hard work and smart money management as you aim for a better quality of life.”

You Invest in Other Real Estate

Aside from owning your own home, being part of the upper middle class often involves leveraging other real estate investments.

“This could mean owning rental properties or participating in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), which generate passive income,” said John Browning, managing director and CEO at Interlink Capital Strategies. “Your ability to navigate these options and understand the tax implications of real estate investments is a distinct marker of financial knowledge.”

You Take Entrepreneurial Initiatives

Maybe you’ve established a side hustle, invested in companies, or looked at entrepreneurial prospects. According to Carl Jensen, personal finance expert and founder of Compare Banks, the point is “you’re thinking outside the box and taking smart risks.”

If you’re investing in different business ventures, you’re also generating other sources of income and accumulating assets, which can boost your wealth over time — even if you’re low on cash today. One of the primary benchmarks of the upper middle class is achieving financial independence or early retirement, so owning profitable businesses can provide a source of passive income that leads to that goal. One good sign you’re among this group is that you’re bypassing frivolous spending and keeping a longer-term view of your finances.

You’re Savvy With Taxes

Another key indicator of being in the upper middle class, according to experts, is your ability to leverage tax-efficient strategies. Browning said this includes taking advantage of tax-advantaged accounts like health savings accounts (HSAs) and flexible spending accounts (FSAs) to maximize healthcare savings.

Understanding the intricacies of tax credits and deductions like the Lifetime Learning Credit for adult education, for example, “can be a telltale sign of financial sophistication within this class.”

You’ll know you’ve moved past the middle class if you’ve learned to optimize your taxes by seeking out financial advisors, accountants or tax experts. You’re also more likely to regularly use resources like tax planning software, books, or attend seminars that help you better manage your taxes.

You Leverage Your Networks

Whether it’s for finding job opportunities, getting referrals or career advice, those in the upper middle class know how to use their networks to get ahead. If you often have friends or connections who help you access resources like real estate, financial services, legal advice or healthcare services, all of this is a competitive advantage that means you’ve moved up the social class ladder.

“Members of the upper middle class often engage in the sharing economy in unique ways,” Browning explained. They might share resources with friends and neighbors like co-owning expensive tools or equipment, he added. “This not only indicates a level of trust and community involvement, but also showcases a financial acumen that extends beyond traditional ownership.”

You’re Active in Your Community

If you regularly donate your time, assist neighborhood enterprises or contribute to community initiatives, then it’s a sign you’ve reached a higher class status, Jensen said.

“Your feeling of social duty indicates a greater understanding of your societal position,” he added, meaning your travels and adventures are focused on enhancing your cultural awareness and personal development. “You prefer trips that provide educational experiences and widen your horizons over extravagant hotels,” he said.

Experts agree that even if you’re strapped, the biggest benchmark of all is being proactive in your forward thinking. “You may not feel rich right now, but you are making preparations for a safe retirement,” Jensen pointed out. “You’re diversifying your portfolio and making financial choices that are long-term to ensure that your future is secure.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Signs You've Moved Past Middle Class — Even If You Still Feel Low on Cash