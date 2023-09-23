8 Shows to Watch If You're Missing 'Sex Education'

Sam Taylor/Netflix - Netflix

Sex Education may have been a fresh take on the coming-of-age romantic comedy, but it’s certainly not the only series about a group of students who are hoping to lose their virginity before they leave for college. Still, the Netflix series resonated with audiences for its welcoming and healthy acceptance for all kinks, fetishes, sexual preferences, and periods of self-discovery. No series has better explored the awkward mistakes and miscommunications of learning how to be intimate with another person, even if some characters were awful beyond belief.

Even though fans have had to say goodbye to Sex Education following its bittersweet Season Four finale, there’s no shortage of teenage sex romps to binge. Looking for more awkwardness? Search no further than Never Have I Ever. Want more love stories? Check out Heartstopper. More into the sexy dramas? Watch Euphoria. If you’re still pining for more, we have you covered.

Heartstopper

Cute and immensely heartwarming, Heartstopper follows the story of two British schoolboys, Charlie and Nick, as they navigate the struggles of discovering their sexuality in a world that may not support them. For the most part, Heartstopper is also a much-welcomed balance of 20% drama and 80% butterflies.

Never Have I Ever

Created by Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever is about an Indian American high school student named Devi who wants to have sex with the popular boy... simply to boost her social status. Of course, feelings develop and mistakes ensue.

Big Mouth

More crude and gross than Sex Education but focusing on similarly horny teens, the animated series by comedian Nick Kroll has nothing but sex on the brain. In fact, giant hormone monsters even tempt the characters like horny shoulder devils. The series also features voice acting from John Mulaney, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph, and Jenny Slate.

Euphoria

If you haven’t watched Euphoria yet, what are you even doing? The Zendaya-starring HBO drama became the biggest show on the planet for its depiction of horny high school teens and drug use. It also launched the careers of multiple newcomers, such as Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney.

Gossip Girl

Though Gossip Girl may be the oldest series on this list, no show has better dramatized teenage gossip in school since. The iconic campy 2000s series was also treated to a remake in 2021, which served as both a sequel and a reimagining of the hit show for a new generation.

Easy

This Chicago-based anthology series follows young adults as they try to navigate modern dating and open relationships. Though some characters continue their stories into later seasons, Easy is a series where audiences can truly start on any episode that interests them. It also features guest actors such as Zazie Beetz, Dave Franco, Marc Maron, Jake Johnson, Aubrey Plaza, and Orlando Bloom.

Derry Girls

Another British teen sitcom, Derry Girls follows five teenagers living in mid-1990s Northern Ireland while attending Catholic school. As they navigate the end of a period in the country’s history known as the Troubles, the girls experience the cultural divides and political strife of the time.

The Sex Lives of College Girls

One of the newest shows on the list, The Sex Lives of College Girls is about four freshman roommates at a Vermont college who struggle with young adulthood. Plus, it's another teen romp created by Mindy Kaling. The series also stars actor Timothée Chalamet’s sister, Pauline Chalamet, as well as Mean Girls musical star Reneé Rapp.

