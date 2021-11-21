8 seriously stylish sweaters that are all less than $50 at Nordstrom

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You may have been able to get away with layering long sleeve tops and light jackets for much of October, but that is about to change. The temps are steadily dropping in much of the country, which means sweater weather is upon us.

There's absolutely nothing wrong with rocking the sweaters you have in storage from years past, but if you have to brave winter, you might as well treat yourself to at least one new one, right? Luckily, you don't have to spend a fortune to snag a stylish option that also keeps you warm.

Despite the fact that the fall/winter season is just getting started, there are tons of cute sweaters in the Nordstrom sale section. And not just any sweaters; high-quality options from brands like Free People, Madewell and more are marked down to less than $50. If you want a new one for the season, now is the time to make your purchase. Check out eight must-see stylish sweaters under $50 below.

1. 1.State Ribbed Balloon Sleeve Cotton Blend Sweater, $45.90 (Orig. $69)

Buy Now

Need a sweater that's dressy enough to wear to the office or a holiday party? This 1.State Ribbed Balloon Sleeve Cotton Blend Sweater will look great with trousers or even a sequin skirt.

2. BDG Urban Outfitters Fisherman Sweater, $41.40 (Orig. $69)

Buy Now

If you like a chunkier knit, grab this wear-anywhere Fisherman Sweater while it's 40% off.

3. Topshop Textured Funnel Neck Sweater, $39.90 (Orig. $90)

Buy Now

Worried your neck will get cold when you're out and about? This cozy Funnel Neck Sweater will keep you cute and covered.

4. Vince Camuto Center Seam Crewneck Sweater, $44.90 (Orig. $79)

Buy Now

Add some color to your winter wardrobe with this Center Seam Crewneck Sweater by Vince Camuto. You can choose from blue, burgundy and bright pink.

Story continues

5. Sanctuary V-Neck Teddy Sweater, $46.90 (Orig. $79)

Buy Now

The perfect soft and plush oversized sweater to wear with leggings, you'll definitely want to grab this Sanctuary V-Neck Teddy Sweater in a few colors while it's on sale.

6. Vero Moda Karma V-Neck Sweater, $38 (Orig. $55)

Buy Now

You can easily dress this Vero Moda Karma V-Neck Sweater up with sparkly earrings or a statement necklace. Add a bold lip for extra effect.

7. Halogen Mock Neck Stitch Mix Sweater, $47.40 (Orig. $79)

Buy Now

How cool is this asymmetric Mock Neck Sweater? Pair it with faux leather leggings, and you'll look really chic.

8. Nordstrom Relaxed Crewneck Sweater, $41.40

Buy Now

Yes, millennial pink is still a thing, and this Relaxed Crewneck Sweater nails the popular color trend.

If you liked this story, check out these stylish statement earrings on Amazon.

More from In The Know:

This super cozy teddy coat is an Amazon best seller, and it's less than $25 right now

These Marc Fisher boots go with everything — get them for 50% off at Nordstrom Rack

Don't miss your chance to snag this super cozy cardigan while it's on sale on Amazon

Stock up on warm sweaters for the season while they're up to 30% off at Madewell

The post 8 seriously stylish sweaters that are all less than $50 at Nordstrom appeared first on In The Know.