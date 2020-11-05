Election 2020 protests: National Guard activated in Portland; arrests made in Minneapolis

Protesters took to the streets - sometimes violently - in cities across the U.S. Wednesday for a second night in a row as the 2020 presidential election inched closer to declaring a winner.
Despite a mostly peaceful start to the day, tensions ran high into the night, with reports of "widespread violence" leading to the National Guard being deployed in Portland. Arrests have also been made in Minneapolis and New York City, with the NYPD confiscating weapons.
More than 100 events are planned nationwide between Wednesday and Saturday, organized by local partners of Protect the Results, a coalition of more than 165 grassroots organizations, advocacy groups and labor unions. The group, led by activist groups Indivisible and Stand Up America, has decided not to hold hundreds more events that were initially planned.
Organizers at ShutDownDC plan for more aggressive actions as the week goes on depending on the outcome – whether President Donald Trump wins or whether he tries to question the results.
"We knew this would happen," the advocacy group said in a tweet calling for a rally Wednesday with the hashtags #DeliverDemocracy and #CountEveryVote.
The Los Angeles Police Department announced for the second day in a row a citywide tactical alert "to ensure sufficient resources to address any incidents that may arise as a result of Election Day activities." The alert comes after arrests were made Tuesday night.
Riot declared in Portland, National Guard activated
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown activated the state's National Guard in response to "widespread violence" in Portland, Oregon State Police Capt. Tim Fox said late Wednesday in a video posted to Twitter.
In a 7 p.m., local time, update, Fox said there have been reports of individuals carrying firearms, but those reports haven't been confirmed. He added, "Some vandalism has taken place."
Unified Command in the area, which consists of the Oregon State Police, the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, advised Brown to activate the Guard, Fox said.
"We don’t take this decision lightly," Unified Command said in a statement. "Under the governor’s order, we continue to work together and share our resources and information to address any public safety concerns."
Law enforcement officers are monitoring two groups in the area, which both began as marches, Fox said.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office reported "widespread damage" and said nine arrests have been made. The sheriff's office also declared a riot.
NYPD: Individuals tried to 'hijack' peaceful protest
The NYPD announced more than 20 people "who attempted to hijack a peaceful protest by lighting fires, throwing garbage and eggs in Manhattan" were arrested Wednesday.
The department shared photos of the fires on Twitter. Later Wednesday, the NYPD also shared photos of weapons it said were "confiscated at protests."
"Bringing weapons to peaceful protests cannot and will not be tolerated," the NYPD tweeted. "We are currently working to de-escalate the situation. Anyone caught with a weapon will be arrested."
Protesters gather at Capitol, elections building in Arizona
At least 100 protesters gathered at both the Arizona Capitol and the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center, about 1½ miles apart in downtown Phoenix.
The protesters were angry that Joe Biden led President Donald Trump in the votes counted in Arizona, which the Associated Press has called for Biden, so far and alleged voting issues contributed to his lead. There is no evidence of that.
At the Capitol, the crowd sang “God Bless America” before Rep. Paul Gosar addressed them after 8 p.m., encouraging people to check if their ballots were counted on official election websites. At the election center, people wearing and carrying Trump gear shouted “count the votes” and later kneeled and prayed.
At least a dozen Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on scene, with many standing guard at the entrance to the building.
— Perry Vandell and Kaila White
Arrests in Minneapolis after protesters march to interstate
Minnesota State Patrol and the Minneapolis Police Department arrested protesters Wednesday after they marched to Interstate 94 and blocked traffic, police announced on Twitter.
A crowd of about 200 people marched to the interstate, the Minnesota State Patrol reported. The Minneapolis Police Department added areas of I-94 were shut down, and updated Twitter followers on the crowd's location.
Troopers were working with police department officers to "arrest protestors who entered the freeway," Minnesota State Patrol reported.
The Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported the march was organized by Twin Cities for Justice 4 Jamar in coordination with the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Regression. The outlet added that group eventually merged with a second protest.
Despite the arrests, protesters remained "calm overall," Jeff Wagner of WCCO-TV reported.
Hundreds gather in downtown Chicago
As night fell in Chicago, hundreds of people gathered at a downtown plaza for a “Trump out! Power to the people!” protest, co-organized by more than a dozen organizations and billed as a “post-election protest” to demand the defunding of the police, immigrant rights and more.
The group chanted “count every vote!” Some people with the American Federation of Teachers wore t-shirts that said “count every vote.” Several groups held long banners bearing the same words.
“We must count every vote because too many of our people have already had their rights stolen from them,” said Amisha Patel, executive director of the Grassroots Collaborative, a Chicago-based labor coalition.
-- Grace Hauck
Protesters march in Philadelphia, New York
Pennsylvania has become a focal point of the presidential election, and protesters took to the streets Wednesday afternoon to demand every vote be counted.
An ABC News aerial shot of the scene in Philadelphia shows marchers with banners that say "Count Every Vote." President Donald Trump’s campaign on Wednesday filed a request with the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Pennsylvania state Supreme Court ruling allowing election officials to count mail-in ballots received by Nov. 6.
The Washington Post reported demonstrators gathered near Independence Hall in downtown Philadelphia, with two holding a banner that said "Count every vote."
A similar march, with people carrying "Count every vote" banners, was underway in New York, CNN reported.
Chaos erupts as Republican vote challengers cry foul in Detroit
A chaotic scene erupted outside the vote tally room at TCF Center in Detroit as election officials informed dozens of challengers that they could not reenter the room due to it being over-capacity.
People gathered outside the ballot counting area pounded on the doors and windows, shouting, “Let us in” and “Stop the count” as only about a half-dozen tables continued to count ballots.
Police had to push back crowds as they argued to be allowed in the vote-counting arena. Republicans shouted that they were unfairly being kept out, but then Democratic challengers countered that it was not true because they were being kept outside, too.
-- Tresa Baldas and Kristen Jordan Shamus, Detroit Free Press
Small groups of peaceful protesters gather in Baltimore, Detroit
About 30 demonstrators gathered in front of Baltimore's City Hall on Wednesday afternoon to protest Trump's false declaration of victory, the Baltimore Sun reported. The crowd, led by the Sunrise Movement, sang songs and listened to speeches about the country's political state.
Organizer Kate Ericksen told the Sun that the group knew the results would still be “up in the air” when they planned the rally but wanted a place for people in the movement to gather.
In downtown Detroit, Reuters reported about 100 people gathered for an interfaith event and a planned march Wednesday morning to demand officials count all votes and stop Trump from “stealing the election.”
Protesters chanting "stop the vote" also gathered outside a convention center in Detroit, according to social media footage shared by reporters.
Contributing: Grace Hauck, Chris Quintana and Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY; The Associated Press
