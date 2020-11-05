Election 2020 protests: National Guard activated in Portland; arrests made in Minneapolis

Protesters took to the streets - sometimes violently - in cities across the U.S. Wednesday for a second night in a row as the 2020 presidential election inched closer to declaring a winner.

Despite a mostly peaceful start to the day, tensions ran high into the night, with reports of "widespread violence" leading to the National Guard being deployed in Portland. Arrests have also been made in Minneapolis and New York City, with the NYPD confiscating weapons.

More than 100 events are planned nationwide between Wednesday and Saturday, organized by local partners of Protect the Results, a coalition of more than 165 grassroots organizations, advocacy groups and labor unions. The group, led by activist groups Indivisible and Stand Up America, has decided not to hold hundreds more events that were initially planned.

Organizers at ShutDownDC plan for more aggressive actions as the week goes on depending on the outcome – whether President Donald Trump wins or whether he tries to question the results.

"We knew this would happen," the advocacy group said in a tweet calling for a rally Wednesday with the hashtags #DeliverDemocracy and #CountEveryVote.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced for the second day in a row a citywide tactical alert "to ensure sufficient resources to address any incidents that may arise as a result of Election Day activities." The alert comes after arrests were made Tuesday night.

A Black Lives Matter protester chants slogans on Wednesday early morning, Nov. 4, 2020, in Portland, Ore. More

Riot declared in Portland, National Guard activated

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown activated the state's National Guard in response to "widespread violence" in Portland, Oregon State Police Capt. Tim Fox said late Wednesday in a video posted to Twitter.

In a 7 p.m., local time, update, Fox said there have been reports of individuals carrying firearms, but those reports haven't been confirmed. He added, "Some vandalism has taken place."

Unified Command in the area, which consists of the Oregon State Police, the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, advised Brown to activate the Guard, Fox said.

"We don’t take this decision lightly," Unified Command said in a statement. "Under the governor’s order, we continue to work together and share our resources and information to address any public safety concerns."

Law enforcement officers are monitoring two groups in the area, which both began as marches, Fox said.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office reported "widespread damage" and said nine arrests have been made. The sheriff's office also declared a riot.

NYPD: Individuals tried to 'hijack' peaceful protest

The NYPD announced more than 20 people "who attempted to hijack a peaceful protest by lighting fires, throwing garbage and eggs in Manhattan" were arrested Wednesday.

The department shared photos of the fires on Twitter. Later Wednesday, the NYPD also shared photos of weapons it said were "confiscated at protests."

"Bringing weapons to peaceful protests cannot and will not be tolerated," the NYPD tweeted. "We are currently working to de-escalate the situation. Anyone caught with a weapon will be arrested."

Protesters gather at Capitol, elections building in Arizona

At least 100 protesters gathered at both the Arizona Capitol and the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center, about 1½ miles apart in downtown Phoenix.

The protesters were angry that Joe Biden led President Donald Trump in the votes counted in Arizona, which the Associated Press has called for Biden, so far and alleged voting issues contributed to his lead. There is no evidence of that.

At the Capitol, the crowd sang “God Bless America” before Rep. Paul Gosar addressed them after 8 p.m., encouraging people to check if their ballots were counted on official election websites. At the election center, people wearing and carrying Trump gear shouted “count the votes” and later kneeled and prayed.