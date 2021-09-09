8 popular style trends worth buying this fall

Whatever your style, a change of season calls for a change of wardrobe. There are tried-and-true fall staples—like flannels, ankle booties and lightweight jackets—but there are also trends that come and go every year.

This autumn, some of the hottest style fads include roomy wide-leg jeans, breezy midi dresses and chunky combat boots and are found at popular retailers like Shein, Madewell and Nordstrom.

1. Bike shorts

The bike short trend can easily roll into fall.

Bike shorts have made a major comeback over the last year, for both active use and everyday attire. When paired with a pullover or shacket (that's a shirt jacket), they can help you bridge the gap between the heat of summer and the cooler days of fall.

One of Reviewed's writers owns three pairs of these ones from Aerie—which are the short version of the viral TikTok leggings—and says they’re the most comfortable bike shorts she owns. If you're looking to splurge, the ones from high-end activewear brand Bandier are a top pick among celebs and influencers.

2. Wide-leg pants

When it comes to denim this fall, the wider the pant, the better.

According to the fashion-forward, skinny jeans are out this year. While we aren't quite ready to toss our thigh-hugging pants, we are here for the latest denim craze: wide-leg jeans. Roomy and comfy, they're a stylish way to look put-together while still feeling like you're in sweatpants.

Madewell—which is famous for its denim—has a plethora of wide-leg options in a range of washes, lengths and styles. For the more budget-conscious shoppers, Old Navy is also a great place to find a variety of loose-fit jeans in standard and plus sizes.

3. Babydoll tops

Babydoll tops come in all different styles and colors.

Bows, ruffles, puff sleeves, oh my! Following the babydoll dresses of spring 2021, babydoll tops are popping up everywhere for fall. Reminiscent of the '90s style trend, the shirts are feminine and flirty and often feature a loose fit that balances out tight jeans or leggings.

This tiered one from Shein comes in a rainbow of autumnal colors and boasts thousands of 5-star reviews, while this sweetheart one from Nordstrom is available in pretty prints like plaid and floral.

4. Exercise dresses

The Halara dupe (right) looks very similar to the popular Outdoor Voices exercise dress.

Whether you want to head straight from spin class to brunch without having to change or skip the workout entirely—no judgment!—exercise dresses are made for on-the-go lifestyles. It all started with the OG from Outdoor Voices. Our health and fitness editor is obsessed with the brand's exercise dress—along with thousands of other fans—which has built-in shorts and sells out all the time.

If you don't want to shell out $100 for the Outdoor Voices version, however, the dupe from Halara is equally popular and costs just $50. While both options are summer-friendly, you can easily layer a cardigan or denim jacket over top to take the dress into fall.

5. Combat boots

Pair combat boots with everything from jeans to a dress.

Boots are perennially the footwear of fall. But how do you choose one style that works with every outfit? There's a singular solution, thanks to the new fad that is elevated combat boots. Part rugged combat boot and part elegant Chelsea boot, these are as trendy as they are practical.

Snag a clunky heeled pair from famed boot brand Dr. Martens—which is known for its high-quality materials and durable construction. Or opt for a playful textured pair from fast-fashion retailer Shein—this $40 pair has more than 10,000 rave reviews and come in a range of varieties, including suede, crocodile and patent leather.

6. Cottagecore

The cottagecore aesthetic can translate to your clothing, too.

Characterized by whimsical florals, soft pastels, flowy dresses and crocheted sweaters, cottagecore is a trend that will continue as we head into autumn. Hop on board with the wildly popular Nap Dress, which one of Reviewed's writers raves is the best thing she's worn over the last few months. It comes in a range of styles and prints, so there's sure to be something that fits your fancy.

For cooler fall mornings or evenings, cozy up with this oversized cardigan from Free People. It conjures up images of crackling fires in the hearth, a hot cuppa tea and the rolling hills of the English countryside.

7. Midi dresses

The midi dress strikes a nice balance between mini and maxi.

Similar to cottagecore's nap dress look, midi dresses are an autumnal staple for almost any occasion. The longer mid-calf length provides more coverage than the mini dresses of summer, while the typically lightweight material keeps you from overheating on sunnier fall afternoons.

This option from Madewell features a dainty sunflower print and on-trend tiered silhouette, while this sleek one from Target would look as good under a thick sweater with lace-up boots as it would with a leather jacket and block heels.

8. Craftcore

Etsy is a treasure trove of handmade clothing and accessories.

Craftcore is another big trend to come from TikTok. If you picked up crochet or knitting during quarantine, now is the perfect time to show off your skills. But if you didn't, fear not—plenty of retailers are offering handmade (or handmade-esque) pieces that are great for layering on this season.

Take this rainbow cropped cardigan from Urban Outfitters, which lends a playful touch to your outfit and can be worn buttoned up or loose. Or opt for this custom beaded bracelet from Etsy, which has over 1,000 rave reviews from shoppers.

