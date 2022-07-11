8 popular places to find stylish men's big and tall clothing

Reach for the clothing that fits your body well.

For plus-size and taller men, finding clothing that fits well and offers contemporary style can be a struggle. The sad reality is that most retailers don’t offer extended or “big-and-tall” sizes—that’s anything beyond 2XL or tops and bottoms with longer lengths—and if they do, the selection is often limited.

If you’re in need of a formal shirt that fits a larger chest, pants with some extra length, or jeans that cover wider calves, we’ve rounded up some of the top retailers with extended men’s sizes. For those who are big, tall or big and tall, the following places are rife with modern clothes that fit those frames.

1. Target

Target has plenty of affordable big and tall year-round pieces.

When it comes to basics, Target offers a leading example of inclusive sizing. The retailer has three options: big sizes, tall sizes and big-and-tall sizes. Anyone looking for graphic tees, polos or jackets can find all of the above in 2XL to 5XL and MT to 5XLT from Target’s in-house brands Goodfellow & Co and Original Use. The brands also offer bottoms in sizes up to 5XL or waist size up to 50. Looking for activewear? All In Motion has joggers, hoodies, golf polos and tights in the same size ranges. Best of all, Target doesn’t upcharge for larger sizes.

You can save even more with free shipping on all orders over $35

Shop Big and Tall Sizes at Target

2. Dickies

Workwear offerings from Dickies convey a rugged look.

Workwear brand Dickies carries a wide selection of men’s big and tall sizes. It offers heavyweight tees that range from 2XL to 5XL—and from L to 4XL in tall sizes—and come in 20 colors. You’ll also find plenty of big and tall outerwear, like sherpa-lined hoodies and insulated jackets. Lest not we forget Dickies’ most iconic piece: its wrinkle-resistant and stretchable 874 work pant, which comes in men’s waist sizes 29 to 50 and inseams 30, 32 and 34 inches.

Don’t let the workwear label deter you, either—Dickies’ pieces offer extra weight and durability that are meant to be worn by all.

Shop Big and Tall sizes at Dickies

3. Old Navy

Old Navy doesn't separate its big and tall section, but most pieces come in wider sizes.

Although Old Navy doesn’t have a separate big and tall section, the retailer has extended sizing options for a bulk of its men’s clothing. Tops—including polos, T-shirts and casual shirts—come in men’s sizes XXL to XXXL, with tall sizes available from M to XXXL. Many of the bottoms—like its joggers and jeans—come in sizes up to XXXL or a waist size of 54. While its pieces are already on the lower end of the price spectrum, Old Navy also regularly offers considerable discounts and sales.

To save year-round and get free shipping on all orders over $50

Shop Men’s Big and Tall Sizes at Old Navy

4. Banana Republic

Banana Republic has tall sizes for most of its modern pieces.

Banana Republic is a popular retailer for contemporary menswear styles. Although the company doesn’t offer big sizes, it has plenty of tall clothing for those who want a modern look. Tops like T-shirts, sweatshirts and henleys are all available in tall sizes from M to XXL that grant an extra 1.5 inches in sleeves and lengths. You can also grab formal pieces like blazers and suits in the same sizes. Bottoms like denim, chinos and dress pants come in inseam lengths 28 to 36 inches in slim, skinny and loose styles.

If you join Banana Republic's free rewards program, you'll get free shipping on all purchases over $50.

Shop Men’s Tall Sizes at Banana Republic

5. Wrangler

Wrangler has one of the most generous sizing options for its clothing.

It’s not just women who can get in on the recent cowboy-chic trend. Wrangler, known for its yee-haw wear of snap-button shirts and denim jackets, has a variety of big and tall pieces. Most of the retailer’s tops, like the bestselling Cowboy Cut long-sleeve denim shirt, are available in tall sizes up to 2XL, while its denim twill shirt is up to sizes 5XL. Wrangler is also very generous with bottom sizing, with jeans that cater up to a waistline of 60 in regular, slim, classic and loose fits, and inseams as long as 38 inches. Even if you aren’t headed to the rodeo, Wrangler has stylish Western denim that you can sport year-round.

Shop Men’s Big and Tall Sizes at Wrangler

6. Tommy Bahama

Tommy Bahama has casual shirts and stylish basics for the big and tall man.

Tommy Bahama has one of the largest ranges of casual wear for the bigger man—camp collar shirts, brightly patterned polos and lots of plaid bottoms. The colorful tops come in men’s sizes XL to 5XL and LT to 4XLT, while the pants and jeans come in waist sizes up to 56 and lengths up to 38 inches. Shorts are available in 8-, 10-, and 12-inch inseams. While most of Tommy Bahama’s clothing leans on the louder side, you can also find plenty of plaid shirts and basic tees to wear year-round.

Shop Men’s Big and Tall Sizes at Tommy Bahama

7. Carhartt

Hard-wearing and durable fabrics from Carhartt come in larger sizing.

Much like Dickies, workwear brand Carhartt has clothing fit for the bigger—and taller—man. A favorite of celebrities like Action Bronson and Jonah Hill, Carhartt is a great place to stock up on winter clothing like hoodies, sweaters and jackets, as well as outdoor-ready pants and jeans. The clothes come in sizes 2XL to 5XL and in tall sizes L to 4XLT. Pants—which are available in a variety of styles from slim to loose fit—come in waist sizes 38 to 60 and in inseams 28 to 38 inches.

Shop Men’s Big and Tall Sizes at Carhartt

8. Bonobos

Bonobos has smart casual clothing for the bigger man.

If you’re looking for clothing that’s stylish and smart, Bonobos has plenty of pieces that range from formal to casual wear. The company stocks swimwear and shorts, pants and jeans and business casual shirts that are modern, attractive and chic. It also has a wide selection of moisture-wicking golf apparel and suits and blazers for special occasions.

All tops are available in men’s sizes 2XL to 4XL in standard and tall lengths and bottoms come in waist sizes 38 to 54.

Shop Big and Tall Sizes at Bonobos

