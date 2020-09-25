8 places that will deliver groceries straight to your door

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, many people have avoided the grocery store and swapped to a grocery delivery service to adhere to social distancing and avoid contracting COVID-19. While it was initially challenging to even get a delivery time for some grocery delivery services, things have seemed to have cooled down. There are several services to choose from, but which one is right for you?

To help you out, we’re breaking down the eight most popular places that will deliver groceries straight to your door. Not only do grocery delivery services help limit your contact with others (all these services have a contactless delivery option), but they can be useful for those of us who are too busy to grocery shop or just hate the errand. Plus, it’s always nice getting a delivery—especially when it’s food.

1. Instacart

Minimum order: $10

Delivery fee: Starts at $4 for non-members

Membership: Instacart Express: $99/year or $9.99/month for free delivery on all orders over $35

Instacart is probably the most well-known of the grocery delivery services, as it sends personal shoppers to a grocery store in your area of your choosing. Depending on where you're located, options include Wegman’s, Whole Foods, Stop & Shop, Costco, and even non-grocery stores like CVS and Petco. You don’t need a membership to use the service, but you will be charged a delivery fee unless you purchase the Instacart Express membership.

We’ve tried Instacart before and found the site is easy to peruse, though it can be hard to request specific sizes on produce. Shopping for the most part is easy. Once you’ve chosen your grocery store, you can search through a variety of produce, non-perishables, and specialty items. After selecting an item, you have the option to choose substitutions, in case it’s sold out. After you’ve virtually shopped, you can select a time window for the delivery within an hour.

The initial subtotal will estimate the cost of your groceries (this will change to the precise total when the shopper is done), delivery fee, service fee, sales tax, and driver tip, making it pricier than your typical grocery run.

2. Walmart+

Minimum order: $35

Delivery fee: Free with membership

Membership: Walmart+: $98/year or $12.95/month for free deliveries and a $35 minimum

Did you know Walmart delivers groceries? As long as you’re located near a participating store, you can get Walmart groceries shipped to you with no delivery cost with the new service Walmart+ (though you do need to front the membership cost). You can also order groceries without the membership, but there’s a $35 minimum. Plus, if you sign up for Walmart+, you can also get free shipping on other essentials, like paper towels, toys, dumbbells, and the like, so you can conquer all your shopping in one place.

Navigating the grocery page of Walmart is very similar to other food delivery services. The homepage features a variety of popular items, but it’s typically easier to search for the food you’re looking for or choose a department. Walmart will also feature “rollbacks” on certain food that’s on sale, so you’ll be in the know regarding deals. Once you’ve added everything to your virtual cart, you can select either a pickup time or a delivery time.

