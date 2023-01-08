8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

Jake Arky
·5 min read
benedek / iStock.com
benedek / iStock.com

California is one of the states in the U.S. where dreams really do come true. From the majestic sceneries up and down the coastline to the variety of fresh foods and the industries of Silicon Valley and Hollywood, California truly has it all. And it's going to cost you to live there.

Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips
Learn: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

In case you haven't been to the Golden State in a while or checked home prices, one thing to know before you decide to move there is that it's expensive. Not only are essentials like gas and food more pricey, but real estate is at the top of the market.

Has your California dream turned into a nightmare? Fear not, because GoBankingRates is breaking down the eight cities in California where home prices have gone down drastically and where you could perhaps purchase your home on the West Coast state that has it all.

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images
Alex Potemkin / Getty Images

San Francisco

  • Sept. Median Sale Price: $1,196,667

  • 3-month change in price: minus-$188,333

  • 3-month change in price: minus-15.74%

The City by the Bay has something to offer everyone, especially if you are in the tech or entrepreneurial sector for work. But the cost of rent is out of this world.

Despite the rate of rent going up 101% in 2021, more young professionals are moving to San Francisco, making it the perfect place to start your career and become a homebuyer all in one place.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven?

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NicolasMcComber / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Jose

  • Sept. Median Sale Price: $1,480,000

  • 3-month change in price: minus-$173,833

  • 3-month change in price: minus-11.75%

Just down the peninsula from San Francisco is San Jose, the epic center of Silicon Valley with access to mountains, beaches and lots of nature surrounding the city limits.

Plus, it's the new place to strike it rich. San Jose has the highest number of wealthy individuals in the world: One in every 727 citizens is worth $30 million, according to the 2021 Wealth-X World Ultra Wealth Report. Find your way here while the housing market is as fair as the city's idyllic weather.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Stockton

  • Sept. Median Sale Price: $518,333

  • 3-month change in price: minus-$41,667

  • 3-month change in price: minus-8.04%

Stockton might not have the culture cache of other California cities, but it's a great place to buy a home and put down roots. Centered right in the heart of the Central Valley, housing prices are significantly lower than other urban metro areas by almost a third of a city like San Francisco.

While being one of the agricultural centers of the state, it's only about a 90-minute drive away from The Bay Area. But don't think you need to drive that far east to find culture because Stockton is home to The Haggins Museum, the historic Bob Hope Theatre and the University Park World Peace Rose Garden.

Dillon Shook / Unsplash
Dillon Shook / Unsplash

Los Angeles

  • Sept. Median Sale Price: $901,333

  • 3-month change in price: minus-$63,667

  • 3-month change in price: minus-7.06%

Lights! Camera! Los Angeles! The City of Angels is one of the most iconic cities in the world. With housing prices dropping, it's more affordable to live in Los Angeles and make your dreams of fame and stardom come true.

But it's not just Hollywood glitz and glamour that Los Angeles has to offer. If you are a foodie or just someone who likes a good meal, LA is home to some of the best and most diverse cuisine from around the world.

Dancestrokes / Shutterstock.com
Dancestrokes / Shutterstock.com

San Diego

  • Sept. Median Sale Price: $853,333

  • 3-month change in price: minus-$55,000

  • 3-month change in price: minus-6.45%

Looking to put down roots but still stay classy? San Diego can be your home for a very affordable price right now. America's Finest City, as it is called, is known for beaches and sunny days for most of the year.

It's also a terrific place to get an education, with UC San Diego, San Diego State University, Cal State San Marcos, Point Loma Nazarene and University of San Diego all offering high-ranking undergraduate and graduate programs.

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Oxnard

  • Sept. Median Sale Price: $818,333

  • 3-month change in price: minus-$50,000

  • 3-month change in price: minus-6.11%

Oxnard might be one of the cities in California you've never heard of, but don't count it out as a metro destination for being your next hometown.

Along with the wonderful outdoor access to sprawling fields and incredible coasts, there's plenty of access to other urban centers, such as Ventura and Simi Valley. Los Angeles is about an hour drive away, making it the perfect suburban enclave.

DutcherAerials / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DutcherAerials / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sacramento

  • Sept. Median Sale Price: $572,833

  • 3-month change in price: minus-$30,500

  • 3-month change in price: minus-5.32%

Sacramento is the capital of California and one of the best cities to buy a home in right now. Even if you are not in politics, Sacramento has roughly 18,000 job openings and the city's economic growth is surpassing that of other California cities.

Plus, residents report the traffic as being "pretty mild" most of the time, making it easy to get around town. Not only that, but all of the money you'll save on cost of living can be spent on a vacation to Lake Tahoe or quickly hopping on a plane from the international airport.

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Riverside

  • Sept. Median Sale Price: $545,000

  • 3-month change in price: minus-$25,333

  • 3-month change in price: minus-4.65%

Situated just in between its sister cities of Los Angeles and San Diego is Riverside, a great place to buy a home, as well as be entertained. While LA might have movies and television locked down, there's a thriving art and performance scene in Riverside.

Make sure to check out the Fox Performing Arts Center, the Riverside Municipal Auditorium and Events Center and the Riverside Art Museum. If you're interested in history, Riverside has institutions such as the Mission Inn Museum and Riverside Metropolitan Museum to quench the thirst for knowledge from scholars of all fields.

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used Zillow's September 2022 median sale price data to determine where home sale prices in California are falling the most. First GOBankingRates limited the scope to the largest metro areas in California and from there isolated the September 2022 median sale price for each as well as the June 2022 median sale price. With these two figures isolated, GOBankingRates was able to find (1) the numerical change in median sale price over the last three months and (2) the percent change in median sale price over the last three months. Only factor (2) was used in determining rank. All data was collected and is up to date as of Nov. 28, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

Latest Stories

  • Where Does Your Net Worth Stand in Relation to Your Age Group?

    Net worth balances your assets against your liabilities. Because retirement can be years or decades away for so many, using your age group-based net worth as a financial signpost throughout your life...

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Mahomes sets record, Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC's top seed

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes set the NFL record for most passing and rushing yards in a season, and the Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a 31-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday to lock up the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Mahomes passed for 202 yards and rushed for 29 against the Raiders, giving him 5,608 total yards for the season. That surpassed the record of 5,562 yards set by Drew Brees in 2011 with the New Orleans Saints. More than setting the mark, Mahomes helped ensure the top seed for

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Browns leave Clowney behind for finale vs Steelers

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney's season is officially over — not that there was much of a question. The Cleveland Browns did not bring Clowney on their trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale after the defensive end was sent home from practice Friday for biting remarks he made about the organization and coaching staff. Before departing Saturday, the Browns officially downgraded Clowney to out. Coach Kevin Stefanski was intentionally vague Friday about Clowney's standing, but intimated the Br

  • Reports: Raptors offered Fred VanVleet $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • NFL's Damar Hamlin could have suffered rare heart trauma during tackle, doctors say

    It was a scene that shocked players and fans, when 24-year-old Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of a game in Cincinnati on Monday. Something was very wrong with his heart. Medical personnel reportedly used CPR and a defibrillator to restore his heartbeat, before transferring him to a local hospital, where he remains sedated and in critical condition, fighting for his life. Cardiac specialists say it's too soon to know what went wrong, but a rare type of tr

  • Predators beat Capitals 3-2 for third straight win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan McDonagh built an NHL career on blocking shots and keeping the puck out of his team's net. Every once in a while, he can score when it matters, too. McDonagh had a highlight-reel goal late in the third period to help the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Friday night. The defensive defenseman with the two Stanley Cup rings got in all alone on goal and finished for his first of the season with 3:16 left to give his team a third consecutive victory. “Every

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell

  • Auston Matthews reaches 500-point milestone as Maple Leafs lose to Blues in shootout

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews reached a new career milestone and linemate Michael Bunting found his scoring touch, but the Toronto Maple Leafs still weren't happy with their final result on Tuesday. Brayden Schenn scored on the power play and again in the shootout to lift the St. Louis Blues over Toronto 6-5. The Maple Leafs rallied from a 5-3 deficit to force overtime but couldn't win their first shootout of the season. "We were a little sloppy in the second period and they got a couple of goals,"