All The Places You Can Buy Thanksgiving Dinner If You Don't Want To Cook This Year

From Delish

According to research conducted by Bob Evans Restaurants, the average American spends seven hours prepping a Thanksgiving meal from scratch (!!). That's crazy talk, especially if you're the go-to family chef each year. So if you want to take a break from all the shopping, prepping, and oven-coordinating this Turkey Day, we won't judge. There's also the added fact that this year, because of safety concerns and travel restrictions, the Turkey Day festivities will be for smaller groups, so picking up pre-cooked options might just be the most logical thing.

These restaurants and grocery stores sell pre-cooked meals that include all the classic fixings, starting with the turkey and going straight through to the pie. Most come frozen or cold, so you'll still have to get creative with your oven space, but heating up dishes is way easier than starting from scratch. Here are some options that have been available in the past and are likely to come back (or have already been confirmed to be available!) this year:



Costco

Good old Costco is looking to make your life much easier this year by giving you the option of buying this all-inclusive feast for just a little bit more than $100. The frozen meal (which requires no thawing time, BTW, you just cook it when it comes to you) includes turkey breast, pounds of mashed potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, green beans, sweet corn, biscuits, pumpkin pie, apple pie, and ice cream. Woooo! Friendly reminder, though: Costco is not open on Thanksgiving!

Hosting a smaller group this year that hates cooking...and doesn't mind a meal that looks like it could be served on an airplane? Costco also has an option for that. These turkey dinners ring in at just $2.99 per pound, and they include turkey breast, Yukon Gold potatoes, cranberry sauce, green beans with butter, turkey gravy, and herbed stuffing. Each pack serves three-to-four people.

Denny's

Denny's has offered "dinner packs" in the past that you can totally lie about and say you made yourself. They have everything you need for a full Thanksgiving feast, including turkey breast, stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, potatoes, and one additional side. Best of all, the kits are ready to heat and eat right away, and they feed four guests. You can simply go to Dennys.com for pick-up by Thanksgiving and they can be ordered on Dennys.com from Friday, November 20 through Wednesday, November 25, 6pm EST, and will be available for pickup or delivery for guests to heat up on Thanksgiving Day.

Photo credit: Denny's More

Bob Evans Restaurant

Bob Evans' Thanksgiving Farmhouse Feast serves four people and runs for $59.99. It's packed cold, so you just have to heat and serve. The feast includes allll the good stuff: Slow-roasted boneless turkey breast, bread and celery dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered sweet corn, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, rolls, and cherry pie. You have until the week before the holiday to order online, though it's a "while supplies last"-type deal, so you might want to do it sooner.

Photo credit: Bob Evans More