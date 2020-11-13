All The Places You Can Buy Thanksgiving Dinner If You Don't Want To Cook This Year

According to research conducted by Bob Evans Restaurants, the average American spends seven hours prepping a Thanksgiving meal from scratch (!!). That's crazy talk, especially if you're the go-to family chef each year. So if you want to take a break from all the shopping, prepping, and oven-coordinating this Turkey Day, we won't judge. There's also the added fact that this year, because of safety concerns and travel restrictions, the Turkey Day festivities will be for smaller groups, so picking up pre-cooked options might just be the most logical thing.
These restaurants and grocery stores sell pre-cooked meals that include all the classic fixings, starting with the turkey and going straight through to the pie. Most come frozen or cold, so you'll still have to get creative with your oven space, but heating up dishes is way easier than starting from scratch. Here are some options that have been available in the past and are likely to come back (or have already been confirmed to be available!) this year:
Costco
Good old Costco is looking to make your life much easier this year by giving you the option of buying this all-inclusive feast for just a little bit more than $100. The frozen meal (which requires no thawing time, BTW, you just cook it when it comes to you) includes turkey breast, pounds of mashed potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, green beans, sweet corn, biscuits, pumpkin pie, apple pie, and ice cream. Woooo! Friendly reminder, though: Costco is not open on Thanksgiving!
Hosting a smaller group this year that hates cooking...and doesn't mind a meal that looks like it could be served on an airplane? Costco also has an option for that. These turkey dinners ring in at just $2.99 per pound, and they include turkey breast, Yukon Gold potatoes, cranberry sauce, green beans with butter, turkey gravy, and herbed stuffing. Each pack serves three-to-four people.
Denny's
Denny's has offered "dinner packs" in the past that you can totally lie about and say you made yourself. They have everything you need for a full Thanksgiving feast, including turkey breast, stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, potatoes, and one additional side. Best of all, the kits are ready to heat and eat right away, and they feed four guests. You can simply go to Dennys.com for pick-up by Thanksgiving and they can be ordered on Dennys.com from Friday, November 20 through Wednesday, November 25, 6pm EST, and will be available for pickup or delivery for guests to heat up on Thanksgiving Day.
Bob Evans Restaurant
Bob Evans' Thanksgiving Farmhouse Feast serves four people and runs for $59.99. It's packed cold, so you just have to heat and serve. The feast includes allll the good stuff: Slow-roasted boneless turkey breast, bread and celery dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered sweet corn, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, rolls, and cherry pie. You have until the week before the holiday to order online, though it's a "while supplies last"-type deal, so you might want to do it sooner.
Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel is serving Heat n' Serve Holiday Family Meals that feed up to 10 people, but as few as four people. You can pick them up from a Cracker Barrel, then heat at home in about two hours. The meal comes with oven-roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, your choice of sides depending on which portion you order, sweet rolls, a pumpkin pie and a pecan pie. The restaurant recommends ordering online at least 24 hours ahead of when you want to pick it up, and you can read more about the different options you can choose from here.
Harry & David
For just about $215, Harry & David makes a meal kit that arrives frozen and then needs a couple of days to thaw out before reheating. It comes with a pre-brined turkey, apple sausage stuffing, Brussels sprouts, brown sugar sweet potatoes, gravy, cranberry chutney, and a pumpkin cheesecake. You can add extras like Harry & David's popcorn and chocolates to your meal as well, check out all of the options online here.
Omaha Steaks
Although they're known for their red meats, Omaha Steaks steps up to the plate for Thanksgiving with a meal you can order that includes a pre-brined turkey rubbed with brown sugar and honey. It comes with three sides, a dessert, and a free bonus item: Home-Style Roasted Turkey Breast or Duroc Boneless Country Ham.
Boston Market
Boston Market typically offers some sort of holiday meal like a Thanksgiving meal that feeds up to 12 people for $120. It comes with an 11- to 12-pound whole roasted turkey, spinach artichoke dip and crackers (gotta have an appetizer), mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry walnut relish, dinner rolls, and a 9-inch apple pie and pumpkin pie. The items come precooked but frozen, so you'll have to let them thaw. From there, it takes about two hours to heat everything up. Boston Market sells a few other meals if you have fewer guests or prefer ham as your protein.
[/image]
Whole Foods
Whole Foods is selling classic turkey dinners and vegan meals this year. The latter was made in partnership with Chef Jenné Claiborne, author of Sweet Potato Soul: 100 Easy Vegan Recipes. You can get a Roasted Turkey Dinner that serves 8 for $130 or one that serves 4 for $80. The options are categorized by the size of your gathering and your dietary needs.
Buca Di Beppo
Buca Di Beppo is known for its family-style meals, so it's no surprise their Thanksgiving Feasts really feeds a crowd. Buy a half-pan that serves 10 for $219, or a full pan that serves 20 for $399. Feasts include sliced white meat turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, bread, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Make sure to place an order prior to the big day.
Bravo! Italian Kitchen
Bravo! Italian Kitchen is also offering family-style Thanksgiving meals that include sliced white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Prices range from $69 to $380 and portions can feed anywhere from three to 20 people.
BRIO Italian Grille
With a price of $29 per person, BRIO customers can get Thanksgiving meals for their families that come with turkey, stuffing, broccolini, mashed potatoes, orange cranberry sauce, and pumpkin spice bread pudding.
Blue Smoke
Blue Smoke is a NYC-based barbecue restaurant that's known for its five-pepper brisket, but for Thanksgiving you can get their house-smoked turkey breast, gravy, biscuit dressing, cranberry sauce, mashed sweet potatoes, and green bean casserole. For an additional cost you can add on mac & cheese, coleslaw, pies, cocktails, and wine to your order.
Trader Joe's
Leave it to Trader Joe's to have a crazy-good deal on Thanksgiving turkey. While TJ's usually doesn't sell an entire meal, the grocery store is does often offer a $13, 40-ounce Turkey and Stuffing en Croute. Similar to a beef Wellington, turkey tenderloin and sweet cornbread stuffing are wrapped in a puff pastry. The box also comes with turkey gravy and cranberry sauce, so you're about a third of the way to a full meal already.
Marie Callender's
Marie Callender's has five Thanksgiving feasts to choose from, all of which require about 3 hours of reheating time. They can serve up to eight people typically, depending on which you choose. Order ham, turkey, or both, and you'll get all the trimmings: apple sage stuffing, fire-roasted yams, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies, cornbread, house blend coffee, and a whole pumpkin or apple pie.
Williams-Sonoma
Though it's not the cheapest option on this list, Williams-Sonoma offers gourmet options for those who just aren't feeling it. Fresh, free-range turkey has ranged from $79-$179, depending on how many people you're looking to feed, but there are so many other options to choose from: pre-brined turkey, smoked turkey, bone-in turkey breast, and more. If you want to do it all in one shot and be done with everything, they also have Complete Turkey dinners, starting around $279 going all the way up through the Ultimate meal, which comes in around $629.
